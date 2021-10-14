Watch now: High school football, Week 7 -- Brunk Gray, Leo Lovins lead Pryor past Memorial

"Brunk's a real intelligent guy," Davis said. "He's tough as nails and has all the intangibles for that spot. He's done a great job taking of the ball and getting us into the plays we need to be in."

Gray showed his strong, accurate right arm in the first quarter with a 53-yard TD bomb to Bobby Belew. That came after Lovins opened the scoring on a 4-yard TD run. Lovins finished with 12 rushes for 102 yards.

With 30 seconds left in the first quarter, Lovins scored on a 1-yard run for a 21-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Gray rolled left and found Bret Elza for a 1-yard TD that made it 28-0. Tommaso Goldoni kicked a 27-yard field goal and Lovins added an 8-yard TD to give Pryor a 38-0 lead going into halftime. Lovins' third TD was set up by Jacob Couch's 18-yard interception return.

Pryor's reserves were in the game for most of the second half that was played with a running clock. There was no scoring after halftime as the second half included five turnovers. Memorial (0-7, 0-4) had a 45-yard field goal blocked as it was shut out for the third consecutive game.

"Our focus has been being better than the week before," Davis said. "And I think our kids have done a great job of doing that."

PRYOR 38, MEMORIAL 0