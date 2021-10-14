Watch now: High school football, Week 7 -- Brunk Gray, Leo Lovins lead Pryor past Memorial

For Pryor quarterback Brunk Gray, the rare chance to play a weekday afternoon game was an "interesting" experience.
Gray awakened at the same time as usual for a Thursday, but due to it being fall break, instead of going to classes after breakfast he had a game to play instead.
"It still felt like a night game because it was overcast," Gray said. "But we played pretty good and got the job done."
Gray passed for two touchdowns and Leo Lovins rushed for three TDs -- all in the first half -- to lead Class 5A No. 10 Pryor past Memorial 38-0 on Thursday at LaFortune Stadium.
The game, played in a light rain before about 100 spectators, was in the afternoon as LaFortune's other home team, Edison, faced Durant in the nightcap.
"It was a different atmosphere," Pryor coach Kenny Davis said.
Whether it's been under the Friday night lights or on a weekday afternoon, Gray and the Tigers (6-1, 4-0 5A-4) have been impressive this season despite graduating All-State quarterback Ben Ward from last year's team.
"I feel like we've gotten a little better every week," Gray said. "I was just a little bit nervous (early in the season), but now I'm a little more settled in."
Gray, a junior, has completed 98-of-163 passes for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns.
"Brunk's a real intelligent guy," Davis said. "He's tough as nails and has all the intangibles for that spot. He's done a great job taking of the ball and getting us into the plays we need to be in."
Gray showed his strong, accurate right arm in the first quarter with a 53-yard TD bomb to Bobby Belew. That came after Lovins opened the scoring on a 4-yard TD run. Lovins finished with 12 rushes for 102 yards.
With 30 seconds left in the first quarter, Lovins scored on a 1-yard run for a 21-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Gray rolled left and found Bret Elza for a 1-yard TD that made it 28-0. Tommaso Goldoni kicked a 27-yard field goal and Lovins added an 8-yard TD to give Pryor a 38-0 lead going into halftime. Lovins' third TD was set up by Jacob Couch's 18-yard interception return.
Pryor's reserves were in the game for most of the second half that was played with a running clock. There was no scoring after halftime as the second half included five turnovers. Memorial (0-7, 0-4) had a 45-yard field goal blocked as it was shut out for the third consecutive game.
"Our focus has been being better than the week before," Davis said. "And I think our kids have done a great job of doing that."
PRYOR 38, MEMORIAL 0
Pryor;21;17;0;0;—;38
Memorial;0;0;0;0;—;0
PRY — Lovins 4 run (Goldoni kick)
PRY -- Belew 53 pass from Gray (Goldoni kick)
PRY -- Lovins 1 run (Goldoni kick)
PRY -- Elza 1 pass from Gray (Goldoni kick)
PRY -- FG Goldoni 27
PRY -- Lovins 8 run (Goldoni kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — PRY 15, MEM 5; Rushes-Yards — PRY 20-107, MEM 23-12; Comp-Att-Int — PRY 7-18-0, MEM 6-17-3. Passing Yards — PRY 135, MEM 17. Fumbles-Lost — PRY 3-3, MEM 1-1. Penalty Yards — PRY 5-60, MEM 12-76. Total Yards — PR 242, MEM 19. Punts-Avg. — PRY 0-0, MEM 3-32.7.