COLLINSVILLE — Before the season, some experts wondered how well Grove's 10-win season last year in Class 4A would translate with a move up to 5A this year.

Emmanuel Crawford and his Grove teammates answered that emphatically Friday night.

Crawford had 24 carries for 345 yards and four touchdowns as the eighth-ranked Ridgerunners ended No. 4 Collinsville's 21-game winning streak, 49-21, at Sallee Field.

"I think it opened up a lot of eyes," Crawford said. "Grove's a team that you now have to give some respect to."

Grove (8-0, 5-0) moved into prime position to win the 5A-4 district title with two games remaining after snapping the first-place tie with defending state champion Collinsville (7-1, 4-1), which had the state's second-longest current winning streak.

This was the best game of the season for Crawford, who has 1,296 rushing yards and 25 TDs overall. His previous high yardage this year was 305 with four TDs against Claremore.

"My line killed it tonight, they opened up the gaps," Crawford said. "I give all my success to my linemen."

Last year as a junior, Crawford was a Tulsa World All-State running back selection as he rushed for 2,438 yards with 43 TDs overall in a 10-2 season.

"What an amazing player, we're just lucky to have him on our side," Grove coach Ron Culwell said.

Other standouts for Grove included quarterback Carson Trimble, who accounted for 210 yards and three TDs, including two scoring passes to Hagen Hacker. He also had a key block on Crawford's 20-yard run that opened the scoring.

The Ridgerunners outgained the Cardinals 594-364. For Collinsville, Kaden Rush passed for 250 yards and accounted for two TDs, and Hudson Henslick caught 11 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown.

Grove scored on all five of its first-half possessions en route to a 35-7 lead.

"We were so focused when we got here," Culwell said. "We were laser sharp in the locker room. I told them yesterday and Wednesday, I would be really surprised if we didn't go over there and play our best. This group thrives on this."

The first, third and fourth quarters were even, but the Ridgerunners won the game with a 28-0 blitz in the second quarter.

On the second quarter's opening play with the score tied at 7, Hacker caught a 21-yard TD pass in the left corner of the end zone.

Less than four minutes later, Crawford dashed 70 yards for a TD that boosted Grove's lead to 21-7. Crawford then soon added a 56-yard scoring run. With 55 seconds left, Hacker caught a 10-yard fade in the right corner of the end zone for the quarter's fourth touchdown, set up by Trimble's 47-yard run.

Grove missed a field goal during a scoreless third quarter before the teams traded two TDs each in the final period. Henslick's 50-yard catch set up Jack Keith' 2-yard TD run in the fourth's opening minute to give the Cardinals a glimmer of hope, but Grove quickly answered with Trimble's 3-yard TD run after several big gains by Crawford.

Henslick caught a 29-yard TD pass that cut the Cardinals' deficit with seven minutes left, but Crawford's 1-yard run ended the scoring with 1:54 remaining.

"We worked hard all week, we've been planning for this game since the beginning of this season," Crawford said. "We had this game circled, this was the game that would show people, `hey Grove's a good team,' we're competitors."

Crawford and his teammates enjoy the underdog role, but they might not be in that position much anymore after Friday's outcome that adds to the Ridgerunners' list of notable victories over the past two seasons.

So how does this win rank?

"This is up there, it might be No. 1," Crawford said. "Coming out of here beating a team that won state last year, at their own field, a packed house, game of the week.

"There was a lot of pressure going into the game tonight. I didn't feel like anyone was stressed out, freaking out. We came out here and executed."

GROVE 49, COLLINSVILLE 21

Grove;7;28;0;14;—;49

Collinsville;7;0;0;14;—;21

GR — Crawford 20 run (Martin kick)

CO — Rush 7 run (McMath kick)

GR — Hacker 21 pass from Trimble (Martin kick)

GR — Crawford 70 run (Martin kick)

GR — Crawford 56 run (Martin kick)

GR — Hacker 10 pass from Trimble (Martin kick)

CO — Keith 2 run (McMath kick)

GR — Trimble 3 run (Martin kick)

CO — Henslick 29 pass from Rush (McMath kick)

GR — Crawford 1 run (Martin kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — GR 25, CO 15; Rushes-Yards — GR 41-466, CO 27-114; Comp-Att-Int — GR 9-13-0, CO 16-28-1. Passing Yards — GR 128, CO 250. Fumbles-Lost — GR 0-0, CO 0-0. Penalty Yards — GR 15125, CO 2-20. Total Yards — GR 594, CO 364. Punts-Avg. — GR 0-0, CO 1-16.0.