Edison 37, Pryor 33

Edison quarterback Luke Parish experienced "a mixture of emotions" after his winning touchdown pass to Corey Rowland with seven seconds left Friday night in a 37-33 victory at Pryor.

"It was definitely an embarrassing performance for me until that last drive," Parish said. "If we don't win, it's all on me. But it was great celebrating with my teammates at the end and winning on a last-minute drive was special."

Parish threw five interceptions, including a pair of Pick-6s. But he also completed 29-of-50 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Rowland.

Blake Raglin's interception for a TD gave Pryor a 33-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Edison, however, responded on its ensuing drive as Parish tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Rowland with 9:34 remaining to cut its deficit to 33-30.

Pryor's next drive chewed up over five minutes before Edison regained possession on its 7 after Raglin's 38-yard punt with 4:05 left. Parish then went 6-of-7 on a 15-play, 93-yard drive. A key play was his 5-yard scramble that barely made a first down on fourth-and-5 at the Edison 36.

Ruben Robledo-Moreno had four carries for 38 yards on the drive, including two that covered 13 yards to set up a second-and-goal at the 1 with 10 seconds left.

Parish then fired a scoring strike to Rowland just inside the front left pylon. With no timeouts remaining, it was a play that would only wind up as a TD or an incompletion.

"Corey did a great job getting separation," Parish said.

It was a better ending to the second half than the first when Pryor (1-7, 1-4 5A-4) took a 26-17 lead into intermission as the Tigers' Kendrick Probst scored on a Pick-6 with 25 seconds left. It was a roller-coaster night for Parish, who opened the game with a 56-yard TD pass to Rowland.

Edison (4-4, 2-3) kept its playoff hopes alive in District 5A-4.

"It was ugly but we got the job done," Parish said.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World