Watch Now: Family support 'means the world' to Union's Jackson Jennings

A few weeks after having surgery to repair a torn ACL, Union defensive lineman Jackson Jennings was surrounded by family and friends at the UMAC while signing to play football at Ouachita Baptist.

"It definitely means a lot especially the way they've supported me and had my back through this whole thing," Jennings said. "To have them here for the big day, it means the world."

Jennings, who recorded 13 tackles for lost yardage and seven sacks last year for the 6AI runner-ups, is headed to a Division II school less than five hours from Tulsa.

"When I went and visited up there, I just loved the feel of the campus," he said. "It just felt like a place I could call home."

