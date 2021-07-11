Watch Now: `Electrifying' CJ Brown wants more gold for Beggs before going to OSU

BEGGS — It didn’t take long for David Tenison after he was hired as Beggs’ head football coach in early 2018 to see that CJ Brown was an extraordinary talent, even as an eighth-grader.
Brown is No. 2 behind Bixby's Braylin Presley in the Tulsa World's All-World Preseason Football running back rankings that are based on past performance, projected 2021 accomplishments and college potential.
“Coach (Justin) Been was taking me around, showing me the lay of the land,” Tenison said. “And he pointed to him in the gym and you could just watch CJ move. He’s so fluid. He’s been pretty special.”
Brown’s last of 24 touchdowns in 2020 may have been his most impressive, as he returned an interception 98 yards against Washington in the Class 2A semifinals. However, Brown scores most of his TDs as a running back, and he’s among the state’s best.
Last year, Brown rushed for 1,529 yards on an average of 9 per carry. He also caught 29 passes for 264 yards.
Brown is No. 2 behind Bixby’s Braylin Presley in the Tulsa World’s All-World Preseason Football running back rankings that are based on past performance, projected 2021 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.
Brown, an Oklahoma State commit as is Presley, is looking ahead to joining former Beggs teammate Kendal Daniels in Stillwater next year. Brown also has the potential to succeed Daniels as Gatorade’s state player of the year.
So what does Brown plan on working on this year to make that happen?
“I need to practice on the little things,” he said. “I want to improve my footwork. I just try to be the best runner and leader I can be.”
Beggs offensive lineman Kaden Stanton will help pave the way for Brown.
“It’s fun with him, because we know if we put a guy on the ground then you see CJ, before we even get 10 yards, he’s already in the end zone,” Stanton said. “He finds the hole.”
Beggs quarterback Jameson Ross appreciates Brown’s skills and work ethic.
“He makes it easy,” Ross said. “You know he’s going to come out and go 100% every day, and he’s never going to let us down.”
Brown was on Beggs’ 100- and 200-meter relay teams that won Class 3A state titles in May. He wants to earn more gold for Beggs before he leaves for OSU.
“The feeling of it, I really want to have again,” Brown said. “It makes me want to get another one in football.”
Beggs will enter the fall as one of 2A’s favorites and a big season from Brown could enable the Golden Demons to achieve that goal after coming up short in two trips to the state finals and two others to the semifinals over the past four years.
“He’s pretty electrifying and a great kid, a tremendous talent,” Tenison said. “His speed and ability to carry the football is unbelievable, but we see him from a whole different side. He’s such a humble young man with very good leadership skills in a very quiet way, and those are things all our team members really respect of him.”