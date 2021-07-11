Watch Now: `Electrifying' CJ Brown wants more gold for Beggs before going to OSU

BEGGS — It didn’t take long for David Tenison after he was hired as Beggs’ head football coach in early 2018 to see that CJ Brown was an extraordinary talent, even as an eighth-grader.

“Coach (Justin) Been was taking me around, showing me the lay of the land,” Tenison said. “And he pointed to him in the gym and you could just watch CJ move. He’s so fluid. He’s been pretty special.”

Brown’s last of 24 touchdowns in 2020 may have been his most impressive, as he returned an interception 98 yards against Washington in the Class 2A semifinals. However, Brown scores most of his TDs as a running back, and he’s among the state’s best.

Last year, Brown rushed for 1,529 yards on an average of 9 per carry. He also caught 29 passes for 264 yards.

Brown is No. 2 behind Bixby’s Braylin Presley in the Tulsa World’s All-World Preseason Football running back rankings that are based on past performance, projected 2021 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.