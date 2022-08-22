Watch Now: District football previews: Recent state champs favored in 4A, 3A; Coaches give Holland Hall edge over No. 1 Verdigris, rival Cascia in 3A-4

DISTRICT 4A-3

COACHES' POLL

1. Wagoner

2. Cushing

3. Oologah

4. Miami

5. Skiatook

6. Catoosa

7. Cleveland

8. McLain

Overview: There will be a new district champion this year as Grove moves up to 5A. Third-ranked Wagoner, the 2020 state champion, is favored to win its ninth district title in 11 years, but will be challenged by No. 4 Cushing, which moves from 4A-2. Wagoner visits Cushing on Oct. 7 after hosting Oologah on Sept. 30. Miami, after showing improvement at 3-7 last year, returns most of its starters as it looks for its first winning season since 2008.

DISTRICT 4A-4

PROJECTED FINISH

1. Poteau

2. Hilldale

3. Broken Bow

4. Fort Gibson

5. Ada

6. Madill

7. Sallisaw

8. Stilwell

Overview: Poteau, the 2019 state champion, is 44-7 over the past four years. Hilldale has the district's best running back, Eric Virgil, who has rushed for 2,797 yards and 43 TDs over the last two seasons. Poteau hosts Hilldale on Oct. 7. Former OU All-American guard and college/NFL assistant Mark Hutson is Sallisaw's new head coach. Former Jenks assistant Ryan Nolan takes over the helm at Fort Gibson. Other new head coaches are Broken Bow's Rod Davis and Stilwell's Beau Collins.

DISTRICT 3A-1

PROJECTED FINISH

1. Metro Christian

2. Perkins-Tryon

3. Anadarko

4. Kingfisher

5. North Rock Creek

6. Mt. St. Mary

7. Mannford

8. McLoud

Overview: Metro, the 2019 and '20 2A state champions, moves up to 3A. A key game will be Metro hosting Perkins-Tryon on Sept. 30 -- their first meeting since 2009. Jared McCoy is 138-35 with seven district titles as he enters his 16th season as Metro's head coach. Metro QB Kirk Francis said, "I really like how we're looking. We've got a lot of experience and I think that will help us take on a new challenge in 3A."

DISTRICT 3A-3

COACHES' POLL

1. Lincoln Christian

2. Seminole

3. Berryhill

4. Stigler

5. Checotah

6. Muldrow

7. Locust Grove

Overview: Lincoln is 50-4 over the past four years. Coach Jerry Ricke's Bulldogs have a nondistrict schedule that includes road games against 2021 state champion Holland Hall on Friday and Shiloh Christian, Arkansas' '21 4A state runner-up, on Sept. 16. Key district games are Lincoln at Berryhill on Sept. 23, Seminole at Lincoln on Oct. 13 and Berryhill at Seminole on Nov. 4. Seminole's Mike Snyder is the state's all-time coaching wins leader at 379. He is in his 51st season as a coach at Seminole -- 43 as head coach. Pat Harper is 137-48 as he enters his 17th year as Berryhill's head coach.

DISTRICT 3A-4

COACHES' POLL

1. Holland Hall

2. Verdigris

3. Cascia Hall

4. Bristow

5. Central

6. Inola

7. Jay

8. Dewey

Overview: Holland Hall, the two-time defending state champion. won a three-way tie with Verdigris and Berryhill for last year's district title. Verdigris defeated Holland Hall in the regular season, but the Dutch avenged that loss in the semifinals. Holland Hall will visit Cascia on Sept. 23 in their first-ever district matchup. Other key games are Verdigris at Holland Hall on Sept. 30 and Cascia Hall at Verdigris on Oct. 13. Although 3A-4 coaches tab Holland Hall as the favorite, Verdigris is the World's No. 1 pick in 3A. "I think we've all got it in the back of our mind that we're going to win it all," Verdigris linebacker Reese Roller said. Cascia looks to extend the state's current active streak of 35 consecutive playoff berths. Cascia coach Joe Medina said, "The thing that's really interesting is we are going to start to have parents (of players) that are younger than the playoff streak so that's kind of a neat thing."

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World