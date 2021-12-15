 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Despite having second thoughts following Riley's departure, Union's Jayden Rowe signs with Sooners, Venables

  Updated
Jayden Rowe Signs (copy)

Courtland Rowe (left) congratulates his nephew Jayden Rowe before he signs to play football for the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Union cornerback Jayden Rowe brought a Starbucks Mocha Frappucino to the UMAC early Wednesday morning.

It's one of Rowe's favorite drinks and one he only enjoys on special occasions.

That certainly was the case Wednesday as Rowe, wearing a "Boomer Sooner" shirt, celebrated his football signing with the University of Oklahoma in the UMAC's Redzone Room.

The drink's caffeine also was helpful.

"My parents kept me up the whole night," Rowe said. "I went to sleep at 1 o'clock. I only got like 5 hours of sleep."

Rowe had been committed to OU since the spring, but as was the case with most of the Sooners recruits, he was jolted by former head coach Lincoln Riley's departure to Southern Cal on Nov. 28, but stayed with his commitment after new coach Brent Venables visited him last week.

"I had second thought about it (when Riley left), but when I was talking to coach Venables, I just wanted to stay," Rowe said. "He's a good dude, he's pretty funny.

"He sends a lot of guys to the league (NFL)."

Rowe is versatile — he also was used on offense at Union — and could also play linebacker or safety at OU.

"He's really a tremendous athlete and even a better kid," Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. "He's going to be a great ambassador for the University of Oklahoma as he has been for us. I love to see the way he's developed in the last couple years."

At OU, Rowe will be on the defense with another Wednesday signee, Broken Arrow safety/receiver RJ Spears-Jennings. They had some interesting matchups the past two years.

"It's going to be good, me and him will be best friends," Rowe said. "I'm going to be checking up on him, he's going to be checking up on me. I'm going to push him to the limit and he's going to push me."

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

