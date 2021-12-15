Watch Now: Despite having second thoughts following Riley's departure, Union's Jayden Rowe signs with Sooners, Venables

Union cornerback Jayden Rowe brought a Starbucks Mocha Frappucino to the UMAC early Wednesday morning.

It's one of Rowe's favorite drinks and one he only enjoys on special occasions.

That certainly was the case Wednesday as Rowe, wearing a "Boomer Sooner" shirt, celebrated his football signing with the University of Oklahoma in the UMAC's Redzone Room.

The drink's caffeine also was helpful.

"My parents kept me up the whole night," Rowe said. "I went to sleep at 1 o'clock. I only got like 5 hours of sleep."

Rowe had been committed to OU since the spring, but as was the case with most of the Sooners recruits, he was jolted by former head coach Lincoln Riley's departure to Southern Cal on Nov. 28, but stayed with his commitment after new coach Brent Venables visited him last week.

"I had second thought about it (when Riley left), but when I was talking to coach Venables, I just wanted to stay," Rowe said. "He's a good dude, he's pretty funny.

"He sends a lot of guys to the league (NFL)."