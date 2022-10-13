Watch Now: Cooper Auschwitz leads Rejoice Christian's quick start in 55-28 showdown win over Vinita

OWASSO — Rejoice Christian sophomore Cooper Auschwitz is making the most of his opportunity as a receiver filling in for injured Jay Miller, who has produced prolific stats in his high school career.

On Thursday night, Auschwitz caught a pair of touchdown passes from Chance Wilson to help the second-ranked Eagles take command quickly against No. 7 Vinita in a showdown for the District 2A-8 lead at Gibbs Field.

It was the second week in a row that Auschwitz caught a pair of TDs in the opening moments of the game.

“Ever since Jay’s been hurt (two weeks ago), which makes me sad, I’ve stepped up,” said Auschwitz, who also is a starting linebacker.

Rejoice needed a quick start and a big lead to withstand early injuries to its top two players, Wilson and receiver/defensive back Solomon Morton. Auschwitz’s TDs and sophomore backup quarterback Cale Marley’s five touchdown runs led Rejoice past Vinita 55-28.

On the second snap, Auschwitz set the tone as he took a short sideline pass and raced 59 yards for a touchdown.

“It was fun,” Auschwitz said. “I hear the crowd behind me, it was one of the best moments of the season so far.”

Morton’s interception return set up Auschwitz’s second TD on a 4-yard pass as Rejoice led 14-0 after only four minutes.

Wilson (knee) and Morton (ankle) were soon knocked out of the game, but the Eagles never allowed the Hornets to get closer than 13 points. Three of Marley’s five TDs came in the second quarter — one of those was set up by another long gain for Auschwitz on a 56-yard reception. Marley said the last time he can remember scoring five TDs in a game was four years ago as a sixth-grader.

Vinita (6-1, 3-1), however, had an electrifying moment at the end of the first half as Ransom Williams scored on a 75-yard run as time expired to cut Rejoice’s lead to 34-14.

And in the third quarter, Vinita quarterback Paul Glasscock’s 46-yard TD run made it 34-21. But Rejoice regained control with Marley’s 28-yard TD and then Josh Hendricks’ interception set up Marley’s 3-yard TD run for a 48-21 lead.

“Cooper had a great game receiving,” Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. “Josh’s interception was a turning point in the second half.”

Coach Marley said about Wilson being knocked out of the game and watching his son at quarterback, “There were a lot of mixed emotions. You don’t have time to dwell too much (on Wilson’s status). You’re wondering how (Wilson) is doing and what’s going on. You could see his dynamic (ability) early in the game, and how he elusive he is and his presence.

“Sometimes, when a guy like that goes down, it’s like the tank goes empty. Some teams would be done. I’m so proud of our offensive line – the way they stepped up and blocked their butts off. Our defense played good enough when they needed to and Cale just competed.”

Cale Marley said when he moved to quarterback, “I knew I had to rally my guys around me.”

Rejoice gained 428 yards despite being without their two top playmakers for most of the game.

“The injuries messed everything up offensively,” Brent Marley said. “Praise the Lord we were able to figure something out. It was a Chinese fire drill.”

Wilson’s exit from the game was a stunning development for his teammates.

“It was really frightening,” Auschwitz said. “We all got down a little, but we knew Cale could step up to the occasion and he did.”

REJOICE CHRISTIAN 55, VINITA 28

Vinita;0;14;7;7;—;28

Rejoice;14;20;14;7;—;55

RC: Auschwitz 59 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Auschwitz 4 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

RC: Marley 6 run (Price kick)

VI: Glasscock 1 run (Turnbough kick)

RC: Marley 9 run (kick failed)

RC: Marley 13 run (Price kick)

VI: Williams 75 run (Turnbough kick)

VI: Glasscock 46 run (Turnbough kick)

RC: Marley 28 run (Price kick)

RC: Marley 3 run (Price kick)

VI: Williams 36 pass from Glasscock (Turnbough kick)

RC: Jenkins 9 run (Price kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — VI 20, RC 17; Rushes-Yards — VI 35-288, RC 38-264; Comp-Att-Int — VI 14-31-2, RC 12-18-1. Passing Yards — VI 169, RC 148. Fumbles-Lost — VI 2-1, RC 1-1. Penalty Yards — VI 6-59, RC 10-88. Total Yards — VI 430, RC 464. Punts-Avg. — VI 3-37.7, RC 4-39.8.