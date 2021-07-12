Watch Now: Collinsville's `super athletic' Andrew Carney excels as dual-threat QB

At times last year, Carney could dominate a game with his running — as he did when he rushed 26 times for 334 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-41 victory over Pryor in a District 5A-4 title showdown.

“I love finding a hole and making people look stupid,” Carney said.

The Pryor game included Carney’s 84-yard touchdown run that was offensive lineman Cannon Howard’s favorite play of the year.

“I was on a pile and I heard people start yelling and I thought we had fumbled,” Howard said. “But I look up and he’s hauling down the field.”

But in most of the games, Carney’s yards were well balanced between the ground and air. An example came in a 41-24 win over Guthrie in the quarterfinals as he rushed for 215 yards and passed for 174 while he accounted for six TDs.

Carney enjoyed Collinsville’s new offensive approach last season that included more passing and a faster pace.

“I liked mixing it up, getting the ball out more, especially in the air because I felt that Collinsville was known to ground and pound,” Carney said. “It changed how teams reacted to us.