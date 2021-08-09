Watch now: Christmas comes early as fall practice starts for defending 6AI champion Jenks

"Both young men have been working really hard, I think they've made each other better over the course of the summer, competing for the job and I'm looking forward to this fall as they continue to compete," Riggs said. "Ike has been the backup the last two years, he's gotten bigger and stronger. I'm really excited with his development and the things he's added.

"Shaker doesn't act like a freshman, that's the thing that stands out -- he acts and plays like he's been there before, throws a really good ball and makes good decisions. We also have two sophomores who have done some good things -- Jett Calmus and Ayden Christianson -- both are real good athletes and have done everything we've asked. I really feel good about all four quarterbacks."

Jones, who had 18 catches and 494 all-purpose yards last year, is expected to be one of the Trojans' top receivers and also will again be a kick returner.

The Trojans traditionally start their opening practice around sunrise.

"I like to to go early, the weather's better," Riggs said. "It was a good first day. The kids are so excited to get out here after you're lifting and running all summer, and they kind of get tired of that at some point and are ready to get back to football."