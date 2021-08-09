Watch now: Christmas comes early as fall practice starts for defending 6AI champion Jenks

JENKS -- Fall football practice starting Monday had a holiday feeling for Jenks receiver Glenny Jones.
Monday was the first day of fall practice allowed for OSSAA schools and the Trojans started at 6 a.m. -- which meant Jones was awake at 5 -- about two hours earlier than if it had been the weekend.
"I got to sleep way earlier, I want to be ready for the day to start so I try to go to sleep as fast as possible like it's Christmas Eve," Jones said.
Another returning starter from Jenks' 2020 Class 6AI state champions, offensive tackle Trey Gibbs, also was glad to be back on the field at Allan Trimble Stadium.
"It's a great atmosphere doing the thing I love, competing with all my brothers, it's a great feeling," Gibbs said.
Gibbs is moving from right to left tackle -- a position filled over the past few years by All-State selections Brady Latham and Logan Nobles.
"We've had some great left tackles, going to big Power-5 schools, and I'm ready to be that next guy up, to defend the blind side," Gibbs said.
At this point, it is undecided who will be the starting quarterback he is defending. The two leading contenders are senior Ike Owens and freshman Shaker Reisig, who has already been offered by San Jose State. Owens threw seven passes last season with two of his five completions going for touchdowns.
"Both young men have been working really hard, I think they've made each other better over the course of the summer, competing for the job and I'm looking forward to this fall as they continue to compete," Riggs said. "Ike has been the backup the last two years, he's gotten bigger and stronger. I'm really excited with his development and the things he's added.
"Shaker doesn't act like a freshman, that's the thing that stands out -- he acts and plays like he's been there before, throws a really good ball and makes good decisions. We also have two sophomores who have done some good things -- Jett Calmus and Ayden Christianson -- both are real good athletes and have done everything we've asked. I really feel good about all four quarterbacks."
Jones, who had 18 catches and 494 all-purpose yards last year, is expected to be one of the Trojans' top receivers and also will again be a kick returner.
The Trojans traditionally start their opening practice around sunrise.
"I like to to go early, the weather's better," Riggs said. "It was a good first day. The kids are so excited to get out here after you're lifting and running all summer, and they kind of get tired of that at some point and are ready to get back to football."
Gibbs said he looked at a replay of last year's state title win about "five or six times" and Jones said he had viewed it "a lot." But both seniors are ready to turn the page and win another gold ball after what they considered a successful offseason.
"We're not the state championship team we were last year, this is a new team," Gibbs said.
Jones added, "We've still got something to prove. As a team our chemistry got way better."
Riggs didn't see any complacency during the offseason from his team after winning Jenks' first state title in five years. Jenks hosts the Trojan Preview on Aug. 20 and opens the regular season on Aug. 27 at Mansfield (Texas) Summit.
"We've got to have that same type of preparation and commitment to give ourselves a chance this year," Riggs said.