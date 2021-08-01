Watch Now: Bulked up Oscar Hammond will be 'a handful for teams to contain'

Collinsville coach Kevin Jones describes receiver Oscar Hammond as “a late bloomer.”
Between Hammond’s sophomore and junior years he grew five inches to 6-foot-4.
That helped Hammond have a breakout season in 2020 and moved him onto the radar of college recruiters. Hammond, who also was a starter at safety, had 34 receptions for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns to help the Cardinals reach the Class 5A semifinals.
Hammond, who is the No. 2 receiver in the All-World Preseason Football Rankings behind Broken Arrow’s Robert Spears-Jennings, has spent the offseason doing CrossFit and lifting daily as he has put on 27 pounds and is up to 205.
“So he’s definitely bigger and just as fast if not faster and definitely bigger and stronger than last season,” Jones said. “So he’s going to be a handful for teams to contain.”
And he was plenty difficult for teams to contain last year as he averaged 24.4 yards per catch.
“I’m a lot more comfortable and confident than I was a year ago,” Hammond said. “I learned a lot more, I know a lot more and being through it for a year, that’s just going to help me for next year.”
Hammond set the tone for his season with six TDs in the first two games.
“We knew from his JV season (in 2019) when he was playing free safety and wide receiver his sophomore year that he was going to be a real good player because he was really good on Monday nights,” Jones said. “And then all of a sudden he hit this massive growth spurt and just blew up.”
It was evident early that he had special chemistry with Andrew Carney, who is No. 1 in the All-World quarterback rankings.
“They are both highly driven, very competitive,” Jones said. “It was really special to see those two blow up last season.”
Hammond’s favorite NFL player is Seattle’s DK Metcalf.
“He’s big and strong and fast and I want to be like him,” Hammond said. “I like catching the screen play and running upfield or deep balls that Andrew throws me.”
One of Hammond’s favorite plays last year came as a defensive player on a Strip-6. As a safety, he had 51 tackles and came up with six turnovers. He also scored on a punt return.
Hammond’s increased size increases his college options.
“Oscar has so much room before he can reach his potential,” Jones said. “Oscar, I can definitely see him being a Division-I player, but it might be a different position than wide receiver. Maybe an H-back/tight end or outside linebacker. He’s a football player, that’s for sure.”
Rams’ consistent playmakers
Owasso’s Kelan Carney and Cole Adams have been incredibly consistent during their high school careers. So it’s fitting that Carney is No. 3 and Adams No. 4 in the All-World receivers rankings for the second consecutive year.
Carney will be a four-year starter for the Rams — a rarity for the perennial 6AI powerhouse. He was the Rams’ leading receiver his first two seasons and was second last year with 26 receptions — two behind Adams. Carney has career totals of 105 catches for 1,401 yards and 17 TDs.
Adams, a junior, has 50 receptions for 1,102 yards and 13 TDs over his first two seasons. Owasso also has two other returning impact receivers, Jaray Austin and Ronnie Thomas Jr., who combined for 38 catches and 737 yards last year.
“Numbers really don’t matter to me,” Carney said. “It’s just winning as a team.”
Adams’ favorite players at a higher level are a pair of former Oklahoma State Cowboys — Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill and former Jenks receiver Dillon Stoner, now with the Las Vegas Raiders. Stoner was the World’s 2015 state player of the year.
“Tyreek Hill because of his speed — speed kills out here — and Dillon Stoner, I’ve heard crazy stories that he has the best work ethic out there and he doesn’t quit when adversity comes. That’s what I characterize myself as and I look up to.”