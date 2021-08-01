Watch Now: Bulked up Oscar Hammond will be 'a handful for teams to contain'

“We knew from his JV season (in 2019) when he was playing free safety and wide receiver his sophomore year that he was going to be a real good player because he was really good on Monday nights,” Jones said. “And then all of a sudden he hit this massive growth spurt and just blew up.”

It was evident early that he had special chemistry with Andrew Carney, who is No. 1 in the All-World quarterback rankings.

“They are both highly driven, very competitive,” Jones said. “It was really special to see those two blow up last season.”

Hammond’s favorite NFL player is Seattle’s DK Metcalf.

“He’s big and strong and fast and I want to be like him,” Hammond said. “I like catching the screen play and running upfield or deep balls that Andrew throws me.”

One of Hammond’s favorite plays last year came as a defensive player on a Strip-6. As a safety, he had 51 tackles and came up with six turnovers. He also scored on a punt return.

Hammond’s increased size increases his college options.