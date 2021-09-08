Watch Now: Breaking down Jenks-Union, Owasso-Broken Arrow

No. 3 Jenks (1-1) at No. 1 Union (2-0)

What’s happening: Falls on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attack, Sept. 11, 2001. Union students voted on a “USA” theme for the game and will dress in red, white and blue and do patriotic songs and chants. It is also the 20th anniversary of the last year that Class 6A’s dominant teams of the last quarter century did not play either in the regular season (canceled after 9/11) or in the playoffs. Before 2001, the schools had played continuously since 1976. With games between the teams known to have taken place as far back as 1923, this will be the 67th meeting. Jenks leads the Backyard Bowl 10-7 and is 41-23-1 in the overall series. The result of a 1926 game is not known.