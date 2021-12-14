Watch Now: Explosive Braylin Presley makes it official, joins brother at Oklahoma State

BIXBY — It was fitting that the ceremony celebrating Bixby running back Braylin Presley's signing with Oklahoma State on Wednesday occurred afternoon in the Spartan Room overlooking an end zone at Lee Snider Field.

Presley, Gatorade's 2021 All-State player after winning the Tulsa World's All-State honor in 2020, spent a lot of time in the end zone during his four seasons with Bixby as he scored 102 touchdowns to help the Spartans win four Class 6AII state titles.

It was also apropos that sitting next to Presley was his older brother, Brennan. They played together for two seasons at Bixby before Brennan signed with OSU, where he has played the past two seasons.

Braylin is looking forward to again being teammates with his older brother.

"Extremely excited," Braylin said. "That's a connection that hasn't been there for two years. Just to get the opportunity to go there and do that again.

"Extremely blessed and extremely fortunate to do what I'm going to do at Oklahoma State."

Brennan Presley recalled his signing day in December 2019 and the thoughts he had about the potential of seeing Braylin having that experience in two years.