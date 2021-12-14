Watch Now: Explosive Braylin Presley makes it official, joins brother at Oklahoma State

BIXBY — It was fitting that the ceremony celebrating Bixby running back Braylin Presley's signing with Oklahoma State on Wednesday occurred afternoon in the Spartan Room overlooking an end zone at Lee Snider Field.
Presley, Gatorade's 2021 All-State player after winning the Tulsa World's All-State honor in 2020, spent a lot of time in the end zone during his four seasons with Bixby as he scored 102 touchdowns to help the Spartans win four Class 6AII state titles.
It was also apropos that sitting next to Presley was his older brother, Brennan. They played together for two seasons at Bixby before Brennan signed with OSU, where he has played the past two seasons.
Braylin is looking forward to again being teammates with his older brother.
"Extremely excited," Braylin said. "That's a connection that hasn't been there for two years. Just to get the opportunity to go there and do that again.
"Extremely blessed and extremely fortunate to do what I'm going to do at Oklahoma State."
Brennan Presley recalled his signing day in December 2019 and the thoughts he had about the potential of seeing Braylin having that experience in two years.
"I really thought it would be cool," Brennan said. "It's always cool playing with your brother."
But two years ago when Brennan signed, Braylin wasn't overflowing with offers — that didn't start to happen until a spectacular game on ESPN late in his junior year against Booker T. Washington.
"At first I didn't know if I was going to get any Division-I offers," Braylin said and then added about his thoughts when Brennan signed, "I remember thinking one day that whether it was with Oklahoma State or anyone else, I hope that's me one day. And here I am two years later."
Braylin Presley committed to OSU in May.
For Brennan, Wednesday's signing "was just more confirmation that it's going to happen."
Among those watching Braylin sign was former Oklahoma State and NFL defensive back R.W. McQuarters.
Bixby running back Braylin Presley signs with Oklahoma State while his brother and current OSU player, Brennan, and father, Arthur, watch during a ceremony at Bixby High School's Spartan Room on Wednesday.