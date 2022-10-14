Watch Now: Bixby routs Broken Arrow 77-17 after early challenge

BIXBY — For a moment Friday night, it appeared that Broken Arrow might be able to give Bixby its toughest test of the season.

After Bixby scored as usual in the opening two minutes, Broken Arrow quickly answered with Kayleb Barnett’s 86-yard tying touchdown catch from Owen Jones.

But then Kordell Gouldsby quickly squelched any momentum that Broken Arrow gained from Barnett’e electrifying race to the end zone.

Gouldsby returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards, setting up Christian Kaiser’s 12-yard TD catch on the next play that was followed his 2-point conversion, and Bixby was beginning another rout.

The top-ranked Spartans scored 49 unanswered points on the way to a 77-17 victory over No. 7 Broken Arrow in a District 6AI-1 matchup at Spartan Stadium. Bixby extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 56 games.

It was the second consecutive week that the Spartans (7-0, 4-0) posted 77 points. And it was nearly the second week in a row that Gouldsby returned a kickoff for a TD as he accomplished the feat against Enid. Friday’s return was more crucial due to the game situation.

“We just practice going up the middle every day,” Gouldsby said. “It was blocked real well, I hit the hole and had open space to go.”

Special teams produced the first three TDs in the Spartans’ victory a week earlier against Enid.

“Our coaches preach special teams and we take pride in it,” Gouldsby said.

Gouldsby, who moved in June from Holland Hall after he helped the Dutch win two 3A state titles and their starting quarterback last year, is a returner, receiver and defensive back for the Spartans — although he did throw his first pass of the season Friday — a completion. He has scored as a returner, rusher and receiver this year, and his impact is growing.

“It’s a great feeling to be a part of team like this and look forward to keep going,” Gouldsby said.

Gouldsby had four catches for 52 yards, including a 24-yard TD swing pass from Connor Kirby in the second quarter.

“Kordell is a really good player,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “He’s electric. He’s hard to tackle. He’s just really strong and elusive. His role continues to grow in our offense and he’s really stepping up and making big plays.”

Bixby, as usual, delivered many big plays Friday, led by quarterbacks Austin Havens and Kirby. Havens completed 12-of-21 passes for 205 yards and three TDs plus had a rushing touchdown. Kirby accounted for 106 of his 168 yards on the ground and produced three TDs.

After Kaiser’s go-ahead score, Bixby struck again two minutes later on Havens’ 38-yard TD pass to Cale Fugate — a play after Broken Arrow jumped offside on fourth-and-5 while the Spartans were in punt formation.

Luke Hasz then caught a pair of TD passes — one each from Kirby and Havens to complete a 35-7 first quarter. The latter TD was set up by Jakeb Snyder’s 55-yard interception return.

On the first play of the second quarter, Gouldsby’s TD made it 42-7. Bixby also scored in the half’s final minute on Havens’ 3-yard run. In between, Jett Turner had an 8-yard TD run on a possession that began with his fumble recovery on defense.

The Tigers (2-5, 2-2) ended Bixby’s run of points with Owen Jones’ 26-yard TD pass to Kade Matthews midway through the third quarter. Matthews also had two key downfield screens on Bixby defenders on Broken Arrow’s first TD.

But Bixby, playing its reserves, scored the final three touchdowns. The Spartans outgained the Tigers 632 yards to 236.

“A lot of things went right for us,” Montgomery said. “Our guys made a lot of good plays and executed real well.”

BIXBY 77, BROKEN ARROW 17

Broken Arrow;7;0;10;0;—;17

Bixby;35;21;7;14;—;77

BI: Kirby 1 run (Hoffman kick)

BA: Barnett 86 pass from O. Jones (Martens kick)

BI: Kaiser 12 pass from Havens (Kaiser pass from Kirby)

BI: Fugate 38 pass from Havens (Hoffman kick)

BI: L. Hasz 19 pass from Kirby (kick blocked)

BI: L. Hasz 7 pass from Havens (Hoffman kick)

BI: Gouldsby 24 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

BI: Turner 8 run (Hoffman kick)

BI: Havens 3 run (Hoffman kick)

BA: Matthews 26 pass from O. Jones (Martens kick)

BI: Crull 18 run (Hoffman kick)

BA: FG, Martens 27

BI: Cairl 1 run (Hoffman kick)

BI: Trusty 26 run (Hoffman kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — BA 11, BI 32; Rushes-Yards — BA 33-100, BI 43-297; Comp-Att-Int — BA 8-28-1, BI 24-42-2. Passing Yards — BA 136, BI 335. Fumbles-Lost — BA 3-2, BI 1-1. Penalty Yards — BA 7-65, BI 12-112. Total Yards — BA 236, BI 632. Punts-Avg. — BA 11-32.5, BI 1-32.0.