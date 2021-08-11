Watch Now: Bixby joining archrivals Jenks and Broken Arrow in Class 6AI-1

This is the first time the three Edmond schools have been grouped in one district and all three Moore schools in another.

“That’s the way the coaches wanted it,” OSSAA associate director Mike Whaley said.

In other business, OSSAA executive director David Jackson reported on the board’s demand that it be allowed to walk away from its contract with the NFHS Network if not satisfied with changes made by the steaming services in the next year.

Jackson said the network has agreed to make the changes stipulated in the board’s June meeting, but would not entertain an option to terminate the contract that won’t expire until 2028.

Jackson said he and OSSAA attorney Mark Grossman agreed that the board will be in a better position to initiate action next summer if the board is not satisfied with the changes.

The board also voted to allow Summit Christian to play as an eight-man football independent in 2022-23 without forfeiting its right to compete as a full OSSAA member in other activities.

Here are the 2022-23 football and baseball district alignments:

2022-23 Football Alignment

Class 6A Division I