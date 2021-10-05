 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Cascia Hall's Ethan Clark and Dewar's Thomas Brownfield
Check out the weekly honorees in football, cross country, softball and volleyball

Thomas Brownfield

Dewar, Staff choice

Senior scored touchdowns as a rusher, receiver and defensive back in a 66-47 win over Class B No. 9 Summit Christian. Had seven catches for 138 yards plus a 2-point conversion, four carries for 68 yards, completed a 38-yard pass on a fake punt, had two interceptions with a 95-yard return on a pick-6 and 21 tackles.

Ethan Clark

Cascia Hall, Readers’ choice

Junior fullback/linebacker had nine carries for 134 yards and a touchdown plus 10 tackles with two sacks in a 49-14 victory at Class 2A then-No. 10 Spiro. Defeated runner-up Easton Malone of Barnsdall by 112 votes.

To nominate a football player of the week, email barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

