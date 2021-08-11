Watch Now: Bill Haisten: Union's 'Big House' stadium project a dazzling display of eye candy

On Wednesday, Fridrich was in an extraordinarily good mood because he now gets to coach in a beautiful stadium and on a field of dreams (a new, state-of-the-art turf consistent with NFL standards), and because his team has seven home games this season. Because of construction, Union had only three home dates in 2020.

“As each phase goes along, you start to realize, ‘Man, this is real,’ ” Fridrich said. “This is probably better than what we could have imagined, without a doubt.”

Fridrich’s favorite aspect of the whole deal is the strength-and-conditioning room, located below ground level on the home side of the stadium.

The weight room is 90 feet by 180 feet in size. Of all of the statistics that define the Union project, this one is a real storyteller: Although it won’t be fully finished and outfitted until September, Union’s weight room is larger than the Dallas Cowboys’ giant video board at AT&T Stadium (72 feet by 160 feet).

“A lot of people talked about the press box (and how) we needed to make improvements to the press box,” Fridrich said. “For me as a football coach, a press box doesn’t win games. What wins games is the weight room and having a chance for all of our kids to lift at the same time. Not just football, but a lot other sports will benefit, as well.”