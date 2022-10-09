Watch Now: Barry Lewis: Mason Ford helps Coweta vault to No. 1 in 5A rankings

Thursday night’s showdown against McAlester was a reminder that Coweta’s Mason Ford deserves to be included in conversations regarding Class 5A’s elite football players.

Ford had 11 receptions — his most for a single game in four years as a starter, — for 106 yards and scored two touchdowns as Coweta routed the then-No. 1 Buffaloes 49-0.

The victory vaults Coweta (6-0) from No. 3 over undefeated McGuinness to No. 1 in the Tulsa World’s 5A rankings. McAlester (5-1) drops to No. 3.

Ford has impressive career stats. As a receiver, he has 174 catches for 2,551 yards and 27 TDs. As a rusher, he has 1,120 yards and 18 TDs, averaging 9 yards per carry. On special teams, he has more than 1,100 yards returning kicks. And he’s got five interceptions.

With him starting as a receiver and a defensive back, the Tigers sometimes limit his touches on offense.

“We don’t throw it to him a ton all the time because we don’t necessarily need to take a chance of getting him hurt, but (Thursday) was one of those nights we needed to get him the ball,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said.

Ford’s previous high for receptions this year was six against Carl Albert in the opener. More passes his way was just fine for Ford.

“I love it but I like sharing the ball around,” Ford said. “I’m just glad we won the game.”

And more passes to Ford was a good fit in the matchup against McAlester.

“We hit them in the flats, that’s their weak point,” said Coweta quarterback Na’Kylan Starks, who threw for four TDs.

Ford opened the scoring with a TD catch and closed the scoring with a 2-yard run that capped the win over a team that beat the Tigers 33-2 in 2021.

“We’ve been thinking about this game since last year,” Ford said. “I feel it’s definitely the biggest win. I feel like McAlester is a rivalry and it just feels good to go out there and beat a rival.”

Coweta has never reached a state final, but showed Thursday it has that potential in a year that also has included wins over powerhouses (5A) Carl Albert and (4A) Wagoner.

“All of our seniors, it’s our last year we’ve been together a long time, we really want this,” Ford said.

Surprising week

Last week was the wildest of the season as four No. 1 ranked teams lost. Besides Coweta’s win, Bristow edged Verdigris 15-14 (3A), Balko-Forgan defeated Shattuck 62-34 (B) and Waynoka beat Timberlake 44-32.

As a result, Lincoln Christian regains the top spot in 3A, Oklahoma Bible moves up to No. 1 in Class B and Waynoka is No. 1 in Class C.

Timberlake’s loss also leaves 5A No. 5 Collinsville alone for the state’s second longest winning streak at 20. Bixby, No. 1 in 6AI, is currently at a state-record 55 wins in a row.

Bristow moves back into the 3A rankings at No. 8. The Purple Pirates have four in a row after starting 0-2 with losses to 4A No. 1 Cushing and 2A Chandler.

So what has been the difference for Bristow, which averaged 58 points per game in the first three games of the winning streak.

“Our confidence grew in those three games and you could see improvement,” Bristow coach Brett Jones said. “We had a great win against Wagoner last year and our kids believe they can those type of games.”

Bristow’s Charles Ware had a pair of big plays against Verdigris. Ware’s 71-yard TD run midway through the second quarter tied the game and he also saved a touchdown when he created a turnover at the Bristow 5.

Chiefs rebound

Berryhill, which was in the 3A rankings before a three-game losing streak, has bounced back with a pair of wins. Last Thursday, Berryhill defeated Locust Grove 70-6.

The Chiefs’ offense had 411 total yards with nine TDs and no turnovers on 41 plays. Sophomore quarterback Connor Payne, in only his second start since returning from a spleen injury suffered in the first scrimmage, was 10-of-12 passing for 140 yards and two TDs and also rushed for a touchdown. He completed passes to eight receivers with TDs going to Damarie Davis and JR Dalton Barrington.

Rare loss for Jenks

When Norman North prevailed 31-21 on Friday night, it was only the second time since 1989 that a team from Oklahoma’s west side won at Jenks. Edmond Santa Fe also came away with a victory in 2019.

Photo Day set

Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are invited to attend the Tulsa World’s Winter Sports Photo Day that is scheduled from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Union High School’s UMAC.

Coaches from basketball, wrestling, swimming and other winter sports are asked to bring their top five to seven athletes. Football teams that missed the World’s Fall Sports Photo Day in August also are invited. Spring sports athletes also can participate.

Information gathered and photos taken at the event are important in the World’s coverage of high school sports throughout the year. It’s a come-and-go event as it usually takes teams about 30 to 45 minutes to complete information forms and have their photos taken. The Weekly World Football Picks’ student pickers are selected from Photo Day participants.

For more information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.