Watch now: Barry Lewis: Jenks' Ethan Bilgrien `thankful' for TU's call; Bixby, Owasso celebrate signings

As recently as two weeks ago, Jenks linebacker Ethan Bilgrien described his college recruiting experience as "frustrating and disappointing."
At that point, Bilgrien, after being the District 6AI-1 player of the year and helping the Trojans win two consecutive state titles, didn't know if he was going to play college football because he had not received any college offers.
Bilgrien, however, was smiling at Jenks' college signing ceremony for 24 student-athletes Wednesday at the Frank Herald Field House after accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Tulsa.
"It's very exciting, it all came about a week ago," Bilgrien said. "I got a call from the (TU's new) defensive coordinator (Luke Olson) and it was really surprising since I hadn't gotten much interest or had any conversations beforehand. It's a great thing."
Bilgrien didn't hesitate to accept TU's offer.
"Before he even said the words I was already there," Bilgrien said.
Several football players from Jenks in recent years have gone the PWO route to Tulsa and had success with the Golden Hurricane, including linebacker Mitchell Kulkin, who eventually received a scholarship last September. Last year, Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman and tight end Waylon Adams accepted PWO offers from TU.
"I'm very thankful to have received that call," Bilgrien said.
Jenks was among several area high schools that pushed back their signing ceremonies a week from Feb. 2 — when college football's regular signing period opened — due to last Wednesday's winter weather. Football players actually signed a week ago even if their ceremony was delayed.
"It's a little weird do it late, but it felt right," said Jenks defensive back Cade Stacy, who signed with Northwest Missouri State. "Just seeing everybody, all my brothers committed at the same time, and not just everybody doing (an individual ceremony), is really cool."
Stacy has already looked ahead to the Bearcats' 2022 schedule. He will face a couple of Jenks teammates who were at Wednesday's ceremony — defensive back Joey Havir with Central Oklahoma and receiver Glenny Jones with Northeastern State.
For Jones, the ceremony also was still a special moment even though it was delayed.
"My past three years I always watched (past) seniors sign and (thought) that's going to be me one day," Jones said. "So when that time came, I was like, 'wow, time flies by fast,' because now I'm signing."
Three Jenks football players signed with Northeastern A&M — offensive lineman Trey Gibbs, and defensive ends Colemon Thurber and Montre Samuels Parker.
For Gibbs, it's a chance to follow in his father's footsteps.
His father, Roger Gibbs, played on NEO's 1986 national title team, was a junior college All-America selection and later played at Oklahoma State.
"Hopefully I can continue that legacy and win another national championship there," Trey said.
Jenks celebrated seven lacrosse signees -- Max Mitcho (Lindenwood) plus six from the girls club team -- Kylie Coker (Newberry), Sylvana McClure and Emily Weins (Drury), Haylie Porter (Grove City), Carly Walton (Greensboro) and Emma Whelan (Ottawa).
At Bixby, if not for a rescheduled ceremony after last week's was postponed, Bixby linebacker Jack Puckett might have missed a chance to reflect on what was important to him.
"Being able to look at this crowd and seeing the administrators I've worked closely with and built relationships with and being able to see all my friends that I've been with since elementary school, it was an awesome feeling," Puckett said after Wednesday's ceremony.
Puckett, who led Bixby's defense with 110 tackles, including 22 for losses and 12 sacks in 2021, signed with Central Oklahoma.
At Owasso, football signees at Wednesday's ceremony that included 35 signees from all sports included receiver JaRay Austin with Army and defensive back Brandon Ramsey Jr. with Abilene Christian.
"This is nothing but the beginning," Ramsey said. "I'm going to do great things. Y'all are going to remember this. I'm going to be great."
Austin said, "It's crazy when you look back at all the work that was put into this moment."
BTW's Ring of Honor ceremony reset
Booker T. Washington's third annual Ring of Honor ceremony has been rescheduled for Tuesday between games of the Hornets' basketball doubleheader against Sapulpa that starts at 6:30 p.m. It was postponed from Feb. 4 due to weather.
The nine inductees will be Mark Anderson, Reggie Brooks, J.W. Lockett, Clint McDaniel, Roy Foster, Bill Bond, Tommy Manning, Larry McGee and Kimberly Motley Grayson.
Oologah starts HOF
Nominations for the first Oologah-Talala Athletic Hall of Fame class can be emailed to hall-of-fame@oologah.k12.ok.us — and will be accepted until Feb. 28. There will be 14 selections in the inaugural class. Candidates must have graduated at least 10 years ago. Go to www.oologah.k12.ok.us/page/hall-of-fame for more information.
All-World schedule
The Tulsa World's All-World teams for fall sports are scheduled to be published Saturday (football), Monday (softball), Tuesday (cross country) and Feb. 16 (volleyball). The World's All-State football team is scheduled for Sunday.
Kelly Hines, Tulsa World, contributed to this column.