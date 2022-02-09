Watch now: Barry Lewis: Jenks' Ethan Bilgrien `thankful' for TU's call; Bixby, Owasso celebrate signings

"I'm very thankful to have received that call," Bilgrien said.

Jenks was among several area high schools that pushed back their signing ceremonies a week from Feb. 2 — when college football's regular signing period opened — due to last Wednesday's winter weather. Football players actually signed a week ago even if their ceremony was delayed.

"It's a little weird do it late, but it felt right," said Jenks defensive back Cade Stacy, who signed with Northwest Missouri State. "Just seeing everybody, all my brothers committed at the same time, and not just everybody doing (an individual ceremony), is really cool."

Stacy has already looked ahead to the Bearcats' 2022 schedule. He will face a couple of Jenks teammates who were at Wednesday's ceremony — defensive back Joey Havir with Central Oklahoma and receiver Glenny Jones with Northeastern State.

For Jones, the ceremony also was still a special moment even though it was delayed.

"My past three years I always watched (past) seniors sign and (thought) that's going to be me one day," Jones said. "So when that time came, I was like, 'wow, time flies by fast,' because now I'm signing."