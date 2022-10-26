For the first time in more than three years, Collinsville coach Kevin Jones is preparing his football team for a game after a loss.

On Thursday night, the seventh-ranked Cardinals (7-1, 4-1) will visit the Edison Eagles (4-4, 2-3) in a District 5A-4 matchup at LaFortune Stadium.

Collinsville is coming off a 49-21 loss against undefeated No. 4 Grove last Friday in a showdown that likely decided the district title.

The last time that Collinsville was in this position during a season was in mid-October 2019 after an overtime setback against Tahlequah. The Cardinals’ only loss in 2020 was in the semifinals, and they went undefeated last year en route to the state title before opening this season with seven consecutive wins.

“For our seniors, this is only the second time they’ve ever lost,” Jones said.

“It’s a new feeling, but it may have woke us up a little bit.

“I don’t think we’ve been playing with a chip on our shoulder. (Last Friday) was a big environment and Grove really rose to the occasion, it looked like the more motivated team. We played poorly against an outstanding football team, and that was a lethal combination. It was a rough night.”

Jones sees some similarities between Grove and his ’21 state champions.

“They’ve got a lot of seniors, I feel like they are a lot like our team last year,” Jones said.

The Cardinals’ opponent this week, Edison, is coming off a 37-33 comeback win last Friday at Pryor that kept the Eagles’ playoff hopes alive. Collinsville already has a playoff berth clinched, but needs two wins to ensure a second-place finish and a first-round home game.

“We’ll have to get some things fixed quickly because we’re going to play an improving team,” Jones said.

Also on Thursday night, 6AI No. 1 Bixby (8-0) looks to extend its state-record winning streak to 58 when it visits No, 9 Moore (4-4), and 2A No. 2 Rejoice Christian (8-0) hosts Caney Valley (1-7). Rejoice can clinch the 2A-8 title with a victory.

Collinsville adds to HOF

Eight were honored during last Friday’s football game as Class of 2022 inductees into the Collinsville Athletic Hall of Fame: Stan Irvine, Roberta Thomason Kickapoo, Paul Hollon, Joe Shoulders, Felix Keith, Gary Yingst, Clint Swango and Bob Schultheiss.

Photo Day basketball notesBroken Arrow standout Connor Dow said Wednesday at Tulsa World Winter Sports Photo Day at Union that he plans to sign with Oklahoma State when the early signing period starts Nov. 9. Dow committed to OSU last month.

“Oklahoma State has been like family to me since I committed,” Dow said. “I love the family atmosphere.” ...

Bartlesville junior David Castillo, whose summer included helping Team USA win the FIBA Under17 World Cup in Spain, took an official visit to OSU last weekend. Castillo is one of the nation’s top guards in the Class of 2024.

“It was great,” Castillo said. “(Coach Mike) Boynton has been recruiting me basically since eighth grade, so to be down there for an official (visit) is amazing. It felt like a lot of pressure was off my chest, but it was fun.”

Castillo does not have a timetable on when he will make a commitment. ...

New Muskogee boys coach Lou Dawkins brought two players with him to World Photo Day. Most of his players, including standout quarterback Jamarian Ficklin, are on the Roughers’ 8-0 football team. It’s a situation Dawkins didn’t face when he was the head coach in Michigan for nationally ranked Saginaw. Organized practices started Oct. 1 in Oklahoma. Muskogee’s basketball opener is Dec. 6.

“In Michigan and northern states, they wait until all the fall sports are completely over with,” Dawkins said. “And that is on Thanksgiving weekend and then you have 3-4 weeks to prep for basketball season. This has been a big difference for myself of adjustment, but it’s easy; everything can be ironed out.” ...

Former Webster boys coach Scott Bowman is getting ready for his first season as head coach at his alma mater, Skiatook, which went 1-22 last year. Bowman had a 150-127 record from 2011-21 at Webster, including two 4A state semifinals appearances in his last four seasons there. He was off last year due to family considerations.

“I’m excited,” Bowman said. “I always think things happen for a reason and that this is where I’m supposed to be right now. I like the challenge.”

Bowman’s staff includes David Winton, who in 2021 led Rogers to its first boys state tournament berth in 25 years. Bowman was the All-World boys coach of the year in 2020 and Winton in 2021.

Thanks, Union

About 400 area athletes and coaches attended the World’s Winter Sports Photo Day on Wednesday. Thanks to Union High School, athletic director Emily Barkley and her staff for hosting the event.

Farrell commits

Owasso junior lefty Jackson Farrell announced his baseball commitment to Arkansas. Last season, Farrell was 9-1 with a 1.19 ERA in 11 starts to help the Rams win the Class 6A state baseball title. He allowed only 24 hits and struck out 87 in 59 innings.