Watch Now: B.T. Washington standout Gentry Williams, the state's top recruit, chooses Sooners

Gentry Williams guarded his secret like it was a matter of national security. The only person he told was the one who would get the most out of it.

The Booker T. Washington standout informed hundreds of students, friends and teammates Monday that he had decided to play college football at the University of Oklahoma.

But he admitted that he told OU coach Lincoln Riley Saturday night when Riley texted the 6-foot, 170-pound speedster following the Sooners’ 52-31 win over TCU in Norman.

“He said, `Do you want to talk?’ and it was like 11 o’clock and we got on the phone,” Williams said. “I told him I wanted to stay home and I want to do this thing and he said, `Let’s ride.’ He was definitely excited. He said he got two wins in one night (after beating TCU). But he was also happy for me and my family. He congratulated me and said he was ready for the future.”

The state’s No. 1 prospect, Williams chose the Sooners over Florida, Missouri and Southern California. He had 15 additional scholarship offers from FBS programs, including OSU, Arkansas, Tulsa, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Baylor and Nebraska.

Williams announced his decision to thunderous applause in a news conference at S.E. Williams Stadium lived-streamed by CBS Sports HQ.