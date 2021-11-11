Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez emerging from his brothers' shadow

There is ample evidence that Malcolm Rodriguez’s little brother has become his own man.
Wagoner junior quarterback/safety Gabe Rodriguez leads the Class 4A defending state champs in rushing yards (901), passing yards (1,064) and total tackles as the No. 7 Bulldogs (8-2) host Hilldale (8-2) in a first-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I feel like I’ll always be Malcolm Rodriguez’s little brother,” he said, “but I think we have different attributes that we bring to the table.”
A towering figure in Wagoner athletic history and now a decorated Oklahoma State senior linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez was best known for gunning TD passes while helping lead the Bulldogs to consecutive 4A state titles in 2014-16.
Gabe Rodriguez (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) is most effective running the ball, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. But he’s also improving weekly in the passing game. He’s now completing 51% of his passes and has thrown for 13 scores.
Coach Dale Condict admitted “we put a lot on his shoulders” in what began as a rebuilding season after the Bulldogs graduated 25 seniors from last year’s championship team.
“I’m guessing (Gabe) has to make a read on 80% of the plays we run, whether it’s reading a defensive back in the passing game or another defender on the read-option,” Condict said. “It’s all new to us because this is the first time we’ve run this offense and we went to it mainly for the things we thought Gabe could give us.”
Travis Bryant, a former Wagoner defensive coordinator, returned from Inola this season to put in the new scheme based on counter and counter-option principles. Quarterback coach Corey Tipton has been instrumental in Rodriguez's development.
Gabe runs the option as deftly as those tall, powerful quarterbacks legendary former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder built offenses around, although he fancies himself more in the vein of the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.
His best outing came two weeks ago when the Bulldogs gave No. 5 Grove its only loss. Gabe carried 23 times for 126 yards and one touchdown. He always seemed to have a little extra on third-down runs, enabling the Bulldogs to extend drives and keep the explosive Ridgerunners’ offense off the field.
Grove coach Ron Culwell said, "We hit him and hit him and hit him, and he still kept getting yards."
Senior defensive end Fred Watson admires Rodriguez's toughness.
"He’s really hard to bring down. That toughness runs in the Rodriguez family," he said. "Yes, we’re all tough as football players, but that family is a different breed.”
Also a two-time state wrestling champ, Malcolm Rodriguez isn’t the only athletically gifted brother in the family. Roman Rodriguez, the eldest, was an emotional leader on the 2014 championship football team and also a state champion wrestler.
That was a lot of overshadowing for a younger brother to overcome as he started taking snaps as the starting quarterback last August.
“It was something that was in the back of mind,” he said, “but I didn’t let it get to me.”
The brothers have always been so competitive that it blots out doubts they might feel, said their mother, Shanna Rodriguez, a third-grade teacher at Wagoner’s William R. Teague Elementary School.
“When Gabe was younger and the older brothers were doing their thing, we always heard the question, 'Is Gabe gonna be as good as the others?’” she said. “Our take on it was, 'Don’t try to be Malcolm or Roman, try to be the best Gabe you can be.’”
That's the same advice Malcolm gave his younger brother:
"I told him to be his own person and do his own thing. It's all in the family, and he can always rely on me to have his back," he said by phone from Stillwater.
As great as his Wagoner career was, Malcom said he had misgivings as a first-year starter, "not knowing if I was fit for the job."
The Bulldogs started the 2014 season 1-4 before winning their final nine games to claim the first of three straight state titles.
"(Gabe) started rough this season," Malcolm said, "but the last few games, he's done a better job in the passing game, hitting those tight windows. He's been doing a great job."