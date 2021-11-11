Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez emerging from his brothers' shadow

That was a lot of overshadowing for a younger brother to overcome as he started taking snaps as the starting quarterback last August.

“It was something that was in the back of mind,” he said, “but I didn’t let it get to me.”

The brothers have always been so competitive that it blots out doubts they might feel, said their mother, Shanna Rodriguez, a third-grade teacher at Wagoner’s William R. Teague Elementary School.

“When Gabe was younger and the older brothers were doing their thing, we always heard the question, 'Is Gabe gonna be as good as the others?’” she said. “Our take on it was, 'Don’t try to be Malcolm or Roman, try to be the best Gabe you can be.’”

That's the same advice Malcolm gave his younger brother:

"I told him to be his own person and do his own thing. It's all in the family, and he can always rely on me to have his back," he said by phone from Stillwater.

As great as his Wagoner career was, Malcom said he had misgivings as a first-year starter, "not knowing if I was fit for the job."

The Bulldogs started the 2014 season 1-4 before winning their final nine games to claim the first of three straight state titles.

"(Gabe) started rough this season," Malcolm said, "but the last few games, he's done a better job in the passing game, hitting those tight windows. He's been doing a great job."

