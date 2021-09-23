Wagoner's Dale Condict has eye on Bixby's winning streak

Wagoner coach Dale Condict has his eyes on two football teams this season — his own and the Bixby Spartans.

The Bulldogs are trying to reinvent themselves with a lot of new faces after last year’s run to the fifth Class 4A state championship of Condict’s 17 seasons. So far, it’s been a bumpy ride.

After opening the season with a 37-13 loss to archrival, Class 5A No. 3 Coweta, the Bulldogs followed with a 21-7 win at Tahlequah, then trailed Sperry in the fourth quarter last Friday before exploding with 35 straight points to a 42-14 triumph.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, which is what you’d expect with an inexperienced team,” Condict said. “But at the end of the day, we’re 2-1 and we’ve found a way to win a couple of close games and seen enough potential to feel that if we continue to improve, we’ll at least be in the hunt for our district championship.”

The quest for the postseason opens Friday for most 11-man football schools as the third-ranked Bulldogs host Cleveland in the District 4A-3 opener for both teams.

Out of the corner of his eye, Condict is watching as Bixby attempts to break an Oklahoma record the Bulldogs set in the 2014-17 seasons by winning 48 consecutive games.