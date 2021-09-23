Wagoner's Dale Condict has eye on Bixby's winning streak

Wagoner coach Dale Condict has his eyes on two football teams this season — his own and the Bixby Spartans.
The Bulldogs are trying to reinvent themselves with a lot of new faces after last year’s run to the fifth Class 4A state championship of Condict’s 17 seasons. So far, it’s been a bumpy ride.
After opening the season with a 37-13 loss to archrival, Class 5A No. 3 Coweta, the Bulldogs followed with a 21-7 win at Tahlequah, then trailed Sperry in the fourth quarter last Friday before exploding with 35 straight points to a 42-14 triumph.
“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, which is what you’d expect with an inexperienced team,” Condict said. “But at the end of the day, we’re 2-1 and we’ve found a way to win a couple of close games and seen enough potential to feel that if we continue to improve, we’ll at least be in the hunt for our district championship.”
The quest for the postseason opens Friday for most 11-man football schools as the third-ranked Bulldogs host Cleveland in the District 4A-3 opener for both teams.
Out of the corner of his eye, Condict is watching as Bixby attempts to break an Oklahoma record the Bulldogs set in the 2014-17 seasons by winning 48 consecutive games.
A win at Bartlesville on Friday would give the Spartans 40 in a row since their last loss — to archrival Jenks in the 2018 season opener. If they continue to a fourth consecutive Class 6A Division II title, the Spartans’ 49th straight win would come in the state final.
“I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that (the record’s) ours for about nine more weeks,” Condict said with a chuckle.
Wagoner graduated 20 of 22 starters from a 14-0 team that outscored opponents 630-87 and had only one close game last season. Eight men signed to play college football, led by defensive end Isaac Smith (Texas Tech) and four others headed to the University of Central Oklahoma (NuNu Clayton, Braden Drake, Sawyer Jones and Chase Nanni).
But the cupboard wasn't completely dry. Fred Watson and Gabe Goodnight are returning starters from a defense that tied a school record by pitching six shutouts in 2020. Gabe Rodriguez, younger brother of current OSU standout Malcolm Rodriguez, stepped into the lineup at quarterback and has had his moments. He averages 6.1 yards per carry and leads the defense with 30 tackles.
Logan Sterling averages six yards per carry. Against Sperry, first-year starter Braylen Roberson combined with Watson for 151 yards on just seven carries.
Condict said he hopes the come-from-behind win over Sperry was a defining moment.
"At halftime, we were so disappointed with the way we were playing," he said. "But we let them know the effort was unacceptable. I felt like we played with much more focus and intensity in the second half.”
Condict’s coaching legacy would be secure if he never won another football game. With 234 career wins (including seven years as head coach at Comanche), he moved into 20th place on the state high school all-time list. He passed the late, former Collinsville/Coweta great Ron McHenry in the past two weeks.
He has a ton of respect for Bixby coach Loren Montgomery, who has guided the Spartans to 6A Division II titles and a runner-up finish since the classification was formed in 2014.
"The thing I’ve noticed is that (Montgomery) has a lot of energy about him and the things he does are well organized and first class,” Condict said. “And, he’s a lot better looking than me.”
But, Condict can’t help being sentimental about Wagoner’s place in the record books.
He hugged his mother, remembered his father (the late, Hall-of-Fame coach Tom Condict) and wept during the postgame celebration when the Bulldogs downed McLain 62-22 on Oct. 6 for their 43rd consecutive win, breaking Ada’s 42-game streak set in 1996. Wagoner went on to win five more games that season before falling to Blanchard in the quarterfinals to end the streak.
Condict admits the first thing he does after every Wagoner game is check to see how Bixby in its game, "especially if I know they’re playing somebody who might challenge them.”
That makes him like those former members of the 1972 Super Bowl champion Miami Dolphins, who celebrate each year when the final unbeaten NFL team suffers its first loss of the season. The Dolphins remain the only team in league history to go unbeaten through the regular season and all the way to the Super Bowl title (17-0).
When the Washington Football Team gave Pittsburgh its first loss of 2020 last December, former Dolphins running back Larry Csonka tweeted a video of himself smoking a cigar and sipping champagne. “Tonight,” he said, “I’m a Washington fan.”
Montgomery would be the first to remind Condict that if the Spartans are to break the streak, they will probably have to beat No. 2 Choctaw and No. 3 Booker T. Washington twice each, and both are loaded. The Spartans visit Choctaw in District 6AII-2 play on Oct. 8 and end the regular season at B.T. Washington on Nov. 5.
But if the streak has to be broken, Condict is prepared. “Bixby is a program that is doing things the right way. If they do it, they'll deserve it."