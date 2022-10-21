Wagoner takes 58-6 win over McLain behind Charboneau

WAGONER — Kale Charboneau is no longer playing like an inexperienced sophomore quarterback now.

Charboneau scored two touchdowns and threw two scoring strikes to lead Wagoner to a decisive District 4A-3 victory 58-6 over McLain.

The Friday night contest was played at W.L. Odom Stadium in Wagoner. It was originally scheduled for McLain Stadium, but both teams decided to move it to Wagoner after a fatal shooting following the Titans’ homecoming game earlier this month.

Cleveland took a forfeit the week after the shooting and did not wish to play at McLain. Wagoner and McLain officials decided this game would be moved.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in district. The Titans fell to 3-5 and 2-3.

Charboneau scored on runs of 10 and 13 yards. He dove to the goal line on the 13-yarder to score and just made it.

He threw TD strikes to Brayden Skeen for 29 yards and a 48-yard tally to Gabe Rodriguez.

On defense, Charboneau plays inside linebacker. He even recorded an interception.

Charboneau had 202 yards passing and hit 11 of 17 pass attempts. He also rushed for 56 yards on seven carries.

“Our quarterback is seeing the field better,” said Wagoner coach Dale Condict. “We were pretty sharp in the first half and are progressing well. We’re starting to see his experience. The last couple of weeks he’s been pretty sharp.”

Braylan Roberson led the Bulldog rushing attack with 58 yards on eight carries. He scored two TDs on runs of 3 yards each.

Rodriguez had another solid game. He caught a 48-yard TD pass and scored on a 3 yard run late in the second quarter.

Wagoner scored on its first eight possessions in the first half, finished with 22 first downs and had two successful onside kicks. Ethan Muehlenweg booted home a 43-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs had 458 yards total offense. The Titans were held to 16 yards, but had one major special teams play to spoil the shutout.

McLain’s Nia Parker scored on a 75-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter for a breakthrough score.

WAGONER 58, McLAIN 6

Wagoner;24;28;0;6;-;58;

McLain;0;0;0;6;-;6;

WAG–Braylan Roberson 3 run (Logan Bloxsom kick)

WAG–FG, Ethan Muehlenweg 43

WAG–Kale Charboneau 10 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Roberson 3 run (Bloxsom kick)

WAG–Brayden Skeen 29 pass from Charboneau (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Gabe Rodriguez 48 pass from Charboneau (Bloxsom kick)

WAG–Charboneau 13 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Rodriguez 3 run (Bloxsom kick)

WAG–Tashaun Williams 3 run (kick blocked)

McL–Nia Parker 75 kick return (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: Wagoner 22, McLain 2. Rushes-yards: Wagoner 43-236, McLain 19-(minus-7). Passing yards: Wagoner 212, McLain 23. Passes: Wagoner 12-19-0, McLain 4-12-1. Return yards-Wagoner 0, McLain 75. Fumbles-lost: Wagoner 3-1, McLain 4-0. Penalties-Yards: Wagoner 3-33, McLain 5-27.2.