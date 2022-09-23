Wagoner smashes Skiatook 66-0 in District 4A-3 Bulldog battle

By John Ferguson
Wagoner County American-Tribune
SKIATOOK — After a rugged non-district slate of games, Wagoner smashed open the District 4A-3 schedule with a 66-0 high school football victory over Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field Friday night.
The total points marked the 15th time in school history that the winning Bulldogs scored 66 or more points in a game.
On top of that, Wagoner (1-0 District 4A-3, 2-2 overall) amassed a total offense of 569 yards when rushing, passing and return yards are included. Wagoner’s defense held Skiatook (0-1, 1-3) to 62 yards total offense.
Wagoner made either a touchdown or field goal on its first nine possessions before having to punt. Included in that string was a 41-yard field goal by Ethan Muehlenweg to close out the first half.
However, Muehlenweg was not the only accurate kicker. Teammate Logan Bloxom nailed five extra points with ease as the two shared kick duties.
Wagoner quarterback Kale Charboneau had a near perfect game as well. He hit 14 of 17 pass attempts for 223 yards, including a 59-yard TD strike to Gabe Rodriguez.
Rodriguez and Brayden Skeen were favorite targets of Charboneau. Rodriguez finished with six catches for 142 yards and one score. Skeen had four receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.
Wagoner running back Braylan Roberson found the end zone three times on runs of 13, 1, and 33 yards. Roberson finished the contest with 97 yards on six carries.
Gavin Miller got the Wagoner defense into the scoring column, too. He blocked a Skiatook punt, picked it up and raced 40 yards for a first quarter score.
Charboneau not only threw for a TD, but also ran four yards for a second-quarter score.
The reserves wrapped up the scoring as Trenton Edwards scored from 35 yards late in the third quarter. Tres Thornton added the last touchdown with 31 seconds left on a 6-yard run on fourth down.
“Congratulations on a good start to the district season,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict told the team. “It’s nice to open up with a win.”
Condict was glad to see the accuracy of his two top kickers, too.
“It’s fun to see both kickers have success,” Condict added. “We executed well on both sides of the ball and glad to bounce back for the district win.”
WAG–Brayden Skeen 57 pass from Kale Charboneau (Logan Bloxom kick)
WAG–Braylan Roberson 13 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick)
WAG–Gavin Miller 40 blocked punt return (Bloxom kick)
WAG–Roberson 1 run (Muehlenweg kick)
WAG–Gabe Rodriguez 59 pass from Charboneau (Bloxom kick)
WAG–Charboneau 4 run (Muehlenweg kick)
WAG–Roberson 33 run (Bloxom kick)
WAG–Trenton Edwards 35 run (Muehlenweg kick)
WAG–Tres Thornton 6 run (Bloxom kick)
First Downs: Wagoner 20, Skiatook 4. Rushes-yards: Wagoner 32-270, Skiatook 30-26. Passing yards: Wagoner 256, Skiatook 26. Passing: Wagoner 14-17-0, Skiatook 2-12-0. Punts: Wagoner 1-33, Skiatook 8-39.3. Fumbles-lost: Wagoner 1-0, Skiatook 2-0. Penalties-yards: Wagoner 7-50, Skiatook 3-35.
Photos: Wagoner blows out Skiatook, 66-0
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Braylan Roberson runs the ball and goes on to score a touchdown during the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner band performs before the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook head coach Vance Miller (right) looks on during the game against Wagoner at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Brayden Skeen runs back a punt during the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Colton Sutton (left) escapes the grasp of a Wagoner defender during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Jackobie Jackson, James Thompson, Hayden Jones and Colton Sutton (left to right) walk to midfield for the coin toss before the game against Wagoner at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez catches a pass and goes on to score a touchdown during the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Kale Charboneau throws a pass during the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Gavin Anderson runs the ball during the game against Wagoner at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Jace White rolls out to throw a pass during the game against Wagoner at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Colton Sutton (left) tackles Wagoner's Witt Edwards during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Witt Edwards runs the ball after a reception during the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Kale Charboneau (left) gets ready to throw a pass during the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner cheerleaders during the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Bryce Steele (left) tackles Skiatook's Alex Morgan during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner head coach Dale Condict looks on during the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez (left) gets ready for a hit by Skiatook's Alex Morgan during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez goes on to score a touchdown after a long reception during the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Jace White gets ready to throw a pass during the game against Wagoner at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's James Thompson (left) and Ian Long tackle Wagoner's Brayden Skeen (center) during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Colton Sutton (left) is pushed out of bounds by Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez (right) tries to get past Skiatook's Noah Harper during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Noah Harper (left) tries to tackle Wagoner's Braylan Roberson during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez (right) tries to outrun Skiatook's Alex Morgan during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Referee Kevin Mykeloff gives instructions to the captains before the game between Wagoner and Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Alex Morgan runs back a kickoff during the game against Wagoner at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez (left) gets past Skiatook's Colton Sutton during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Colton Sutton (right) tackles Wagoner's Brayden Skeen during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook takes the field to play Wagoner at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Shaun Atkins (left) tackles Skiatook's Gavin Anderson during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Gavin Miller runs the ball for a touchdown after a blocked punt during the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Gavin Anderson (center) runs back the opening kickoff as Wagoner's Gavin Miller (right) closes in during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Jackobie Jackson runs the ball during the game against Wagoner at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Braylan Roberson runs the ball during the game against Skiatook at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Colton Sutton (right) reaches out to tackle Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez during the game at Hap Dunlap Field in Skiatook, OK on 9/23/22.
Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World
