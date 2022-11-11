Wagoner shuts out Ada, 31-0

WAGONER — Wagoner extended its first-round playoff victory streak to 18 and recorded its fourth shutout of the season with a 31-0 Class 4A playoff win over No. 10 Ada at a cold Odom Field on Friday night.

While some streaks continued for the fourth-ranked Bulldogs, versatile senior Gabe Rodriguez added a new accomplishment to his stellar career. Rodriguez took the game’s opening kickoff and raced 71 yards to score.

It took just eight seconds for Wagoner to take the lead for good.

“It was my first one,” Rodriguez said of the kickoff tally.

Rodriguez finished the game with two TDs. He added the last score of the game with a 30-yard run in the third quarter.

Rodriguez finished with a game-high 122 rushing yards on 20 carries. He caught three passes for 19 yards and totaled 212 yards of total offense.

“People don’t see how he blocks, tackles and covers, too,” said coach Dale Condict about Rodriguez. “He does a lot of good things for us.”

Rodriguez shared his success.

“My team helped me out a lot,” he said. “The (offensive) line was great, too.”

The Bulldog defense was pretty good as well. Wagoner limited Ada (7-4) to 11 yards total offense in the first half while the Bulldogs managed 145 yards. The Cougars prolific passing game stalled against Wagoner’s secondary.

The rest of Wagoner’s scoring went this way:

• Logan Bloxsom kicked a 23 yard field goal with 8:34 left in the first quarter. He had his first extra point kick following Rodriguez’s kickoff return.

• Running back Braylan Roberson fought through a crowd and score from 7 yards with 2:14 left in the first quarter. Bloxsom kicked his second of four extra points.

• Quarterback Kale Charboneau crashed over from 8 yards out with 6:38 left before halftime.

• Rodriguez finished the scoring with 5:28 left in the third quarter.

Wagoner travels to Tuttle for the second year in a row for a quarterfinal playoff battle next Friday. Tuttle topped Wagoner in 2021 by a 28-0 score.

“We’re going to Tuttle with a different group,” Condict added. “We’ve got the best two kickers in 4A (in Bloxsom and Ethan Muehlenweg). But we’ve also got to clean up our penalties. We’ve got to eliminate the mental mistakes.”

WAGONER 31, ADA 0

Ada;0;0;0;0;--;0:

Wagoner;17;7;7;0;--;31;

WAG - Gabe Rodriguez 71 kickoff return (Logan Bloxsom kick)

WAG - FG, Bloxsom 23

WAG - Braylan Roberson 7 run (Bloxsom kick)

WAG - Kale Charboneau 8 run (Bloxsom kick)

WAG - Rodriguez 30 run (Bloxsom kick)