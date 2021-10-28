Wagoner’s Dale Condict says he’s ‘not too far’ from a decision on his coaching future

WAGONER — Dale Condict is in his 17th season at Wagoner High School. He turns 50 in March. For how much longer might he want to coach Bulldog football?

“I’m probably coming to a crossroads on what I want to do next,” Condict told the Tulsa World. “Five or six years ago, I thought I wanted to do this forever. Now, I’m probably not too far from making a decision on what I want to do next.

“Do I still want to coach or be an athletic director? Or maybe do something totally different? Those questions have been in my mind recently. I’m just not sure what the future might hold.”

Condict also is Wagoner’s athletic director. The youngest of Dale and Sherry Condict’s three children, Kendra, is a Wagoner ninth-grader.

“I don’t think she would want to leave at this point,” Dale Condict said of his daughter. “I know I’m going to be somewhere in this area, I would think, for the next few years.”

For nearly half of his life, Condict has been a varsity head coach. Before he was hired at Wagoner in 2005, he was the Comanche head man for seven seasons. At Wagoner, his overall record is 188-31 and his home record is 102-8. The Bulldogs were Class 4A champions in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020.