Wagoner-Grove rematch highlights Week 3's top games; 3A powers visit Arkansas

All games at 7 p.m. Friday

1. Class 4A No. 4 Wagoner at 5A No. 9 Grove

The outlook: A non-district rematch of Wagoner's 22-20 win in last year's 4A-3 showdown that ended with Grove giving up an intentional safety on the final play due to analyzing incorrectly the tiebreaker situation for district points. As it turned out, Grove won the district tiebreaker anyway.

Records: Wagoner 1-1, Grove 2-0

Key matchup: Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford against Wagoner’s defense. Last year, Crawford rushed for 2,438 yards, caught 20 passes for 315 yards and had 43 TDs overall -- but Wagoner held him to 114 yards and no TDs. Wagoner has allowed only 12 points in the first two games. Wagoner coach Dale Condict said, "The key is to limit the time he gets it in space."

Series history: Wagoner has won 11 in a row since Grove’s 43-6 victory in 2008.

Quotable: Condict said, "There are a lot of the starring players back from last year's game so it's almost a continuation of it, playing the overtime that didn't happen. No one got what they wanted last year, Grove didn't get the win and we didn't get the district title."

2. 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian at 5A No. 2 (Ark.) Shiloh Christian

The outlook: A matchup of teams that have combined for 10 state titles in the past 24 years.

Records: Lincoln Christian 3-0, Shiloh Christian 1-1

Key players: Lincoln quarterback Luke Milligan has completed 44-of-55 passes for 846 yards and 10 TDs with only one interception. His top receiver is Cam Dooley, who has 14 catches for 320 yards and four TDs. Shiloh QB Eli Wisdom, who has been offered by Central Florida, was 26-of-38 for 458 yards and five TDs in last week's 72-33 win at 2A No. 10 Victory Christian. However, he threw two Pick-6s. Bo Williams had 320 yards and five TDs as a rusher/receiver.

Notable: Shiloh has won eight state titles since 1998 and was a state runner-up last year in 4A. Last week, Shiloh's 72 points were the second-highest in its history. Shiloh's only two regular-season losses in 2020 and '21 were against 6AII Sand Springs.

Series history: Shiloh leads 2-0 with victories of 14-7 in 2008 and 41-24 in '09.

3. 3A No. 3 Metro Christian at Prairie Grove (Ark.)

The outlook: For the second week in a row, the Patriots are traveling more than 100 miles to face a Wing-T offense.

Records: Metro 2-0, Prairie Grove 2-0

Key players: Metro QB Kirk Francis has passed for 568 yards and five TDs in the first two games. Prairie Grove's top players are QB Camden Patterson, who has led an offense that has scored 95 points in two games. and running back Ethan Miller, who has rushed for more than 100 yards in each game.

Notable: Danny Abshier has 220 wins in 30 seasons as Prairie Grove's coach. Jared McCoy is 143-35 in 15 seasons leading Metro's program after last week's 35-31 win at Poteau as the Patriots scored two TDs in the final two minutes.

Quotable: "Prairie Grove has a similar offense as Poteau, both run the Wing-T," McCoy said. "Prairie Grove scrimmaged Poteau and went blow-to-blow with them. Prairie Grove is a little faster and little more physical than Poteau so we have our work cut out for us."

4. 3A No. 1 Verdigris at 2A No. 4 Beggs

The outlook: Beggs tries to bounce back after a 70-16 loss to 2A No. 2 Rejoice Christian in this matchup of semifinalists from last season.

Records: Verdigris 2-0, Beggs 1-1

Key matchup: Verdigris has one of the state's top defensive players, linebacker Reese Roller, and Beggs has one of the state's best running backs, Red Martel.

Series history: Beggs leads 5-2. This is the first meeting since 2014 when Beggs won 28-21 in the playoffs. Verdigris' last win was 14-10 in 2006.

5. 3A No. 8 Berryhill at 4A No. 2 Cushing

The outlook: Cushing's 55-14 win last year was one of the few lopsided games in this very competitive series that started with Berryhill’s 28-27 win in 2014.

Records: Berryhill 1-1, Cushing 2-0

Key players: Cushing -- Blaze Berlowitz is 35-of-60 for 602 yards and seven TDs. His leading receiver is Camden Crooks, who has 13 catches for 285 yards and three TDs. Last year, Berlowitz passed for 302 yards and six TDs against Berryhill while Crooks had 10 catches for 158 yards and five touchdowns. In three career games against Berryhill, Crooks has 24 catches for 348 yards and seven TDs. Berryhill -- Running back Ethan Stites has rushed for 273 yards and four TDs on 23 carries. Dalton Barrington has completed 21-of-31 passes for 302 yards and is second on the team with 14 tackles.

Best of the rest

5A No. 5 Collinsville (2-0) at 6AII No. 10 Bartlesville (1-1): Collinsville defeated the Bruins 43-6 last year, but their victories in the previous three years were thrillers. Before that, the teams had not played since 1924.

5A No. 3 Coweta (2-0) at Pryor (0-2): Pryor plays its first game in Oklahoma this season after trips to Florida and Arkansas. Their first meeting since Coweta swept district games in 2014 and '15. Pryor's last win over Coweta was 42-41 in 2013.

Catoosa (0-2) at Edison (1-1): Their all-time series is tied at 4-4, but they haven't played since Catoosa's 34-16 win in 2003.

East Central (1-1) at Rogers (2-0): East Central came into last year's meeting with a 3-0 record, but left with a 42-6 loss.

Sperry (1-1) at 2A No. 9 Vinita (2-0): Their first meeting since Sperry's 27-20 win in 2005.