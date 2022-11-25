Wagoner dominates Poteau 30-0, advances to 8th state title game under Dale Condict

ADA — It's become a tradition for Wagoner coach Dale Condict to be coaching in early December.

On Friday, No. 3 Wagoner (10-3) defeated No. 4 Poteau (10-3), 30-0, to advance to the Class 4A state title game, which will be Wagoner’s eighth title game appearance under Condict. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Edmond versus the winner of Elk City-Cushing.

Wagoner dominated Friday's the game from the start, mainly with its defense, which allowed 27 total yards in the first half.

“When the (4A) bracket took shape, there at the end of the year, we felt good about the draw we got because our run defense is so strong,” Condict said. “We knew Tuttle was going to be a predominantly-run team, we knew Poteau was a predominantly-run team, so we felt great about those matchups, and it started with our front three, Braylan Roberson, Alex Shieldnight and Roman Garcia and it expands from there, so those guys set the tone for us.”

Early on, the momentum seemed to favor Poteau after Wagoner failed to convert on a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line. Then, on the next play, Shieldnight forced his way into the Poteau backfield and caused a safety. He ended the game with two sacks and a tackle-for-loss.

Wagoner never turned back.

Wagoner's defensive coordinator Ryan Keenom believes he has the best defensive front in Class 4A. The front three for Wagoner stopped anything Poteau tried to do with its run-heavy offense, allowing just 90 rushing yards.

“All three of them are probably the best D-Line we’ve had at Wagoner since I’ve been here,” Keenom said. “I’m so proud of them; they play hard, they’re athletic, all three of them can run. So, they cause a lot of problems for a lot of people.”

Following the safety, Wagoner ran away with it. Bulldog wide receiver Mattson Swanson ran a 19-yard jet-sweep into the end zone in the first quarter. In the second quarter, on a third-and-21, quarterback Kale Charboneau completed a 77-yard touchdown to wide receiver Braden Skeen. Running back Gabe Rodriguez ran for a 56-yard score in the fourth, and Charboneau wrapped it up with a 1-yard rushing score.

Wagoner has the possibility of winning six out of 12 state championships, if it can get past either Elk City or Cushing, who defeated the Bulldogs 42-0 earlier in the year.

“Next week we have the potential of playing two different styles,” Condict said. “If Elk City ins, it’s going to be more run-oriented. If Cushing wins, it’s definitely all-spread and they do a great job at that. We’re going to enjoy this win for about three or four hours, then we’ll get right back to work and go again.”

WAGONER 30, POTEAU 0

Poteau;0;0;0;0;–;0

Wagoner;9;7;0;14;–;30

SCORING SUMMARY

WAG - Shieldnight safety

WAG - Swanson 19 run (Bloxsom kick)

WAG - Skeen 77 pass from Charboneau (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG - Rodriguez 56 run (Bloxsom kick)

WAG - Charboneau 1 run (Muehlenweg kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: POT 6, WAG 16; Rushes-Yards: POT 23-90, WAG 35-191 Comp-Att-Int: POT 1-4-0, WAG 11-17-3; Passing Yards: POT 24, WAG 187; Total yards: POT 114, WAG 378; Fumbles-Lost: POT 0-0, WAG 0-0; Penalty Yards: POT 15, WAG 35.