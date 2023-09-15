John Ferguson Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor Follow John Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

WAGONER – Quarterback Kale Charboneau passed for 312 yards and two scores, rushed for another touchdown and threw for a 2-point conversion to lead the Class 4A No. 1 Bulldogs to a 35-14 victory over Grove Friday night.

It was a night to celebrate the victory and dedicate the new west side W.L. Odom bleachers and press box.

It was also a chance to avenge a defeat last year at Grove.

“We wanted to make a statement,” Charboneau said. “We can get a lot better, too.”

Wagoner was already near its potential while beating a good Grove team.

“We beat a good football team,” Bulldog coach Dale Condict said. “We are no where near a finished product (however).”

The game started close as Grove (2-1) built a first quarter 7-6 lead.

The spark that broke the game open came on Wagoner’s defensive side. Linebacker Keyton Cole came up with a fumble recovery as the Ridgerunners were on the verge of a tying touchdown in the second quarter.

A bad snap went well behind quarterback Jackson Gain and Cole raced with him to get the ball.

“I was just running for it,” Cole said. “I thought about a scoop, but didn’t.”

The play seemed to energize the team and the crowd.

“It was electric out there,” Cole added.

Wagoner, 3-0, went on a 15-play drive following the fumble recovery to take a 21-7 lead that was not threatened the rest of the night.

Charboneau hit 20 of 28 pass attempts. He spread passes out to seven receivers, but Witt Edwards and Alex Shieldnight got the bulk of them.

Shieldnight caught six for 115 yards while Witt Edwards hauled in six for 64 yard.

“I try and get better on both sides of the ball,” said tight end/defensive end Shieldnight. “This is the best stadium in 4A football.”

Trenton Edwards caught Charboneau’s first TD strike of 31 yards. Mattson Swanson caught a 26-yard tally in the second half to round out the aerial scores.

Grove kept the game close for a quarter and a half. Quarterback Gain threw for 155 yards and two scores of 20 and 18 yards. Each TD was made by Isaac Sheffield.

Grove finished with 235 yards total offense to Wagoner’s 445.

The Bulldogs also intercepted two passes as Anthony Coleman and Swanson each came up with a pick. This was Coleman third straight game with an interception.

WAGONER 35, GROVE 14

Grove;7;0;0;7;-;14

Wagoner; 6;15;14;0;-;35

W—T.Edwards 31 pass from Charboneau (kick failed).

G—Sheffield 20 pass from Gain (Johnson kick).

W—Charboneau 4 run (Charboneau run).

W—Coleman 1 run (Bloxsom kick).

W—Charboneau 14 run (Shieldnight pass from Charboneau).

W—Swanson 26 pass from Charboneau (run failed).

G—Sheffield 18 pass from Gain (Johnson kick).

STATISTICS

First Downs-Grove 12, Wagoner 24. Rushes-yards-Grove 26-80, Wagoner 30-133. Passing yards-Grove 155, Wagoner 312. Passes: Grove 9-15-2, Wagoner 20-28-0. Return yards-Grove 0, Wagoner 10. Punts-Avg-Grove 3-25, Wagoner 2-27.5. Fumbles-lost-Grove 2-2, Wagoner 2-1. Penalties-yards-Grove 1-5, Wagoner 6-60.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.