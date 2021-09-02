Wagoner County War: `It was always the game you wanted to win'

Today, you’ll find Doug Flanary hanging out in one of the end zones, trying to keep a low profile. He doesn’t want either team to win as much as he wants to see an evenly matched, competitive game.

If interest in the rivalry has waned even slightly, as some suggest, Flanary blames Wagoner’s dominance. Along with their eight straight wins, the Bulldogs lead the series 37-25-1.

“If you had two teams evenly matched, I think the rivalry would naturally come back a little,” he said.

And it may happen Friday. Coweta appears to have a pronounced edge in experience, and many are favoring the Tigers.

Coweta returns most of its main guns from last year’s 10-2 squad. And with the win at McGuinness, avenging last year's quarterfinal playoff loss, the Tigers will have the added advantage of having played a game.

Wagoner, which will be making its 2021 debut, went 14-0 last season, winning its fifth state championship in coach Dale Condict’s 16 seasons.

But the Bulldogs graduated 24 seniors, many of whom contributed to possibly the best defensive team in school history. Wagoner shut out six opponents and allowed only 87 points all season. It’s hard to imagine the Bulldogs being as good.