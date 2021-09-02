Wagoner County War: `It was always the game you wanted to win'

Doug Flanary has to be careful about the color he wears to the big game.
“It’ll be something neutral, probably gray or black,” he says with a chuckle.
Wagoner visits Coweta at 7 p.m. Friday in high school football’s 64th renewal of the Wagoner County War, and Flanary has friends on both sides of the intense rivalry.
“The towns are 15 miles apart with the (Verdigris) river in between,” he says. “It was always the game you wanted to win, and the coaches made sure to get you ready.”
Flanary was a 1992 Wagoner All-State linebacker who married a Coweta girl. The former Brenda Jernigan was a Tigers basketball player.
Today, they live in Wagoner but are employed by Coweta Public Schools. Doug is in his 19th year as principal of Southside Elementary, and Brenda teaches physical education at the intermediate level.
Their son, Carson, is a junior outside linebacker for the Class 5A No. 4 Tigers, who hope to end an eight-game losing streak against the Class 4A No. 3 Bulldogs.
In the Tigers' season-opening 34-27 win at OKC Bishop McGuinness last week, Carson Flanary had five tackles for loss.
When they were first married, Doug and Brenda would spend a half on each side of the stadium, wherever the game was played.
Today, you’ll find Doug Flanary hanging out in one of the end zones, trying to keep a low profile. He doesn’t want either team to win as much as he wants to see an evenly matched, competitive game.
If interest in the rivalry has waned even slightly, as some suggest, Flanary blames Wagoner’s dominance. Along with their eight straight wins, the Bulldogs lead the series 37-25-1.
“If you had two teams evenly matched, I think the rivalry would naturally come back a little,” he said.
And it may happen Friday. Coweta appears to have a pronounced edge in experience, and many are favoring the Tigers.
Coweta returns most of its main guns from last year’s 10-2 squad. And with the win at McGuinness, avenging last year's quarterfinal playoff loss, the Tigers will have the added advantage of having played a game.
Wagoner, which will be making its 2021 debut, went 14-0 last season, winning its fifth state championship in coach Dale Condict’s 16 seasons.
But the Bulldogs graduated 24 seniors, many of whom contributed to possibly the best defensive team in school history. Wagoner shut out six opponents and allowed only 87 points all season. It’s hard to imagine the Bulldogs being as good.
But they still have Condict, whose 11 wins in the rivalry are second only to the 15 by the late Ron McHenry, who coached at Coweta in 1981-2003.
“Give credit to coach Condict,” Flanary said. “He was definitely what Wagoner’s administration had in mind when they hired him (in 2005). He’ll tell you they are down this year, but I wouldn’t believe a word he says. He’s going to have those boys ready to play.”
The rivalry is replete with stories of each school's student body trying to one-up the other in harmless, juvenile fun. Sometimes, the mischief went to another level and administrators saw fit to suspend it for a few years.
During Flanary’s sophomore season, Coweta kids stole into Wagoner’s W.L. Odom Field and painted a Tiger paw on the 45-yard line.
“We always chuckled that they missed the 50-yard line,” Flanary said.
Two years later, Wagoner students painted graffiti on the Tigers’ field house and splashed cardinal red paint over a display of previous Coweta district football titles.