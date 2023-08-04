The 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

Seventy candidates — 10 at each of seven positions — have been selected.

Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may be selected at only one position.

Voting continues through 3 p.m. Tuesday. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com later this month.

Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer.

Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.

Here are the current top five in each category, as of 7:30 a.m. Friday:

Defensive backs:

Ashton Cunningham, Union

Ryan Grayson, Beggs

Devon Jordan, Union

Sam Stone, Jenks

Donavin Hardaway, Broken Arrow

Defensive linemen:

Hudson Ball, Jenks

Derrick Osmond, Broken Arrow

Deacon Peterson, Coweta

Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley

Trey Barnes, Union

Wide receivers and tight ends:

Kayden McGee, Muskogee

Josh Ford, Stillwater

J’Kharri Thomas, Owasso

Kordell Gouldsby, Bixby

Jino Boyd, Union

Quarterbacks:

Shaker Reisig, Union

Owen Jones, Jenks

Jaxon Woods, Hominy

Kale Charboneau, Wagoner

Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee

Linebackers:

Keyton Cole, Wagoner

Jett Calmus, Jenks

Sam McCormick, Bixby

Hank Puckett, Bixby

Teyton `Tot’ Chandler, Victory Christian

Running backs:

PJ Wallace, Bartlesville

Jordan Schelling Union

Red Martel, Beggs

Kaydin Jones, Jenks

LoLo Bell, Coweta

Offensive linemen:

Jesse Jones, Union

Gavin Kirby, Jenks

David Smithwick, Lincoln Christian

Colten Christian, Collinsville

Ezra Ballinger, NOAH

