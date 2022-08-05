Voting ends Monday: Which players currently lead All-World preseason football voting?

The 2022 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
Here's a look at which players are currently leading voting in each category, as of 10 a.m. Friday:
Defensive linemen:
De’Marion Thomas, Union
Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley
Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley
Defensive back:
Ryan Grayson, Beggs
Jaylon Franklin, Broken Arrow
Linebacker:
Blake Gilkey, Collinsville
Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow
Wide receiver/tight end:
Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs
Micah Tease, B.T. Washington
Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian
Quarterback:
Dylan White, Verdigris
Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Running back:
Caden Parnell, Verdigris
Offensive linemen:
DJ Whittley, Collinsville
Jamison Mejia, Broken Arrow
A total of 70 candidates — 10 at each of seven positions — has been selected.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may be selected at only one position.
Voting continues through 1 p.m. Monday. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer.
Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top defensive linemen
1. De'Marion Thomas, Union
2. Chance Jordan, Beggs
3. Tyler Rich, Owasso
4. Jersey Robb, Bixby
5. Amondre Tiger, Booker T. Washington
6. Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley
7. Elias Sherman, Booker T. Washington
8. Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley
9. Yale Gray, Verdigris
10. Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top quarterbacks
1. Chance Wilson
2. Todd Drummond
3. Kirk Francis
4. Shaker Reisig
5. Gage Gundy
6. Lathan Boone
7. Blaze Berlowitz
8. Austin Havens
9. Dylan White
10. Jackson Presley
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top receivers and tight ends
1. Cole Adams, Owasso
2. Micah Tease, Booker T. Washington
3. Luke Hasz, Bixby
4. Mason Ford, Coweta
5. Ty Walls, Jenks
6. Jakeb Snyder, Bixby
7. Camden Crooks, Cushing
8. Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian
9. Jayden Bell, Muskogee
10. Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top running backs
2. Red Martel, Beggs
3. Eric Virgil, Hilldale
4. Caden Parnell, Verdigris
5. DJ McKinney, Union
6. Emery Neeley, Owasso
7. Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian
8. Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall
9. Noah Jones, Cushing
10. Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley
