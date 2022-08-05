Voting ends Monday: Which players currently lead All-World preseason football voting?

The 2022 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

Here's a look at which players are currently leading voting in each category, as of 10 a.m. Friday:

Defensive linemen:

De’Marion Thomas, Union

Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley

Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley

Chance Jordan, Beggs

Yale Gray, Verdigris

Defensive back:

Ryan Grayson, Beggs

Devin Robinson, Union

Jaylon Franklin, Broken Arrow

Jalyn Stanford, Jenks

Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall

Linebacker:

Blake Gilkey, Collinsville

Reese Roller, Verdigris

Cooper Crissup, Jenks

Drake Fain, Sand Springs

Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow

Wide receiver/tight end:

Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs

Micah Tease, B.T. Washington

Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian

Camden Crooks, Cushing

Cole Adams, Owasso

Quarterback:

Dylan White, Verdigris

Austin Havens, Bixby

Todd Drummond, Pawhuska

Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington

Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

Running back:

Caden Parnell, Verdigris

Jaiden Carroll, Jenks

Eric Virgil, Hilldale

DJ McKinney, Union

Red Martel, Beggs

Offensive linemen:

DJ Whittley, Collinsville

Bennett Ringleb, Union

Collin Schrader, Oologah

Milton White, Jenks

Jamison Mejia, Broken Arrow

A total of 70 candidates — 10 at each of seven positions — has been selected.

Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may be selected at only one position.

Voting continues through 1 p.m. Monday. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer.

Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.