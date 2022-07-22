Vote now: Which players currently lead All-World preseason football voting?

The 2022 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
Here's a look at which players are currently leading voting in each category, as of 9 a.m. Friday:
Defensive linemen:
De’Marion Thomas, Union
Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley
Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley
Defensive back:
Ryan Grayson, Beggs
Jaylon Franklin, Broken Arrow
- Letter: Nor surprising that companies don't want to invest in Oklahoma
- Update: Woman dies after shooting at Center of the Universe, Tulsa police say
- 4-year-old's body recovered after drowning in Arkansas River
- New federal report highly critical of Oklahoma's use of pandemic relief money for education
- Trusted by Venables, changed by an offseason of change, Ethan Downs is ready for his opportunity
- State laws on abortion, transgender issues have companies balking on coming to Oklahoma, development official says
- Todd Drummond, son of 'Pioneer Woman,' enters 2022 with high expectations
- Michael Overall: How a 'neglected' area south of downtown Tulsa is finally getting a second chance
- New York Times lauds the simple perfection of the Oklahoma onion burger
- Guerin Emig: Joking or not, Mike Gundy spoke what Big 12 allies thought when he warned of OU, Texas subterfuge
- With Tulsa's COVID risk upgraded and cases rising, local ER leaders push precautions, vaccination
- He 'lit up' the room: 4-year-old drowning victim remembered
- Letter: Plenty of reasons why Panasonic chose Kansas over Oklahoma
- Ginnie Graham: Don't let the public school bullies win
- Freya Nordic Kitchen opens in Brookside
Linebacker:
Reese Roller, Verdigris
Blake Gilkey, Collinsville
Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow
Wide receiver/tight end:
Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs
Micah Tease, B.T. Washington
Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian
Quarterback:
Dylan White, Verdigris
Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington
Kirk Francis, Metro Christian
Running back:
Caden Parnell, Verdigris
Offensive linemen:
Bennett Ringleb, Union
DJ Whittley, Collinsville
Jamison Mejia, Broken Arrow
A total of 70 candidates — 10 at each of seven positions — has been selected.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may be selected at only one position.
Voting continues through 1 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer.
Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top quarterbacks
1. Chance Wilson
2. Todd Drummond
3. Kirk Francis
4. Shaker Reisig
5. Gage Gundy
6. Lathan Boone
7. Blaze Berlowitz
8. Austin Havens
9. Dylan White
10. Jackson Presley
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top receivers and tight ends
1. Cole Adams, Owasso
2. Micah Tease, Booker T. Washington
3. Luke Hasz, Bixby
4. Mason Ford, Coweta
5. Ty Walls, Jenks
6. Jakeb Snyder, Bixby
7. Camden Crooks, Cushing
8. Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian
9. Jayden Bell, Muskogee
10. Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top running backs
2. Red Martel, Beggs
3. Eric Virgil, Hilldale
4. Caden Parnell, Verdigris
5. DJ McKinney, Union
6. Emery Neeley, Owasso
7. Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian
8. Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall
9. Noah Jones, Cushing
10. Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!