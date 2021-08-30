Vote now for the high school football player of the week

The Oklahoma high school football season kicked off last weekend, and the Tulsa World is giving readers the opportunity to honor the week's top player.

Each Saturday afternoon in football season, we'll post online eight football candidates for readers to vote on. The candidates will also appear in the Sunday Tulsa World.

Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday in this week's poll.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the Tulsa World staff’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OKPrepsExtra.com.

Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.