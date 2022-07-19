Vote now: All-World preseason football voting underway

The 2022 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
A total of 70 candidates — 10 at each of seven positions — has been selected.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may be selected at only one position.
Voting continues through 1 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer.
Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.
ALL-WORLD PRESEASON FOOTBALL 2022
Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington
Kirk Francis, Metro Christian
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian
Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley
Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall
Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs
Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian
Micah Tease, B.T. Washington
Isaac Autaubo, Lincoln Christian
Jamison Mejia, Broken Arrow
JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater
DJ Whittley, Collinsville
Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley
Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley
Elias Sherman, B.T. Washington
Amondre Tiger, B.T. Washington
Teyton Chandler, Victory Christian
Blake Gilkey, Collinsville
Parker Jenney, Holland Hall
Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian
Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow
Aiden Walker, B.T. Washington
Jaylon Franklin, Broken Arrow
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top quarterbacks
1. Chance Wilson
2. Todd Drummond
3. Kirk Francis
4. Shaker Reisig
5. Gage Gundy
6. Lathan Boone
7. Blaze Berlowitz
8. Austin Havens
9. Dylan White
10. Jackson Presley
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top running backs
2. Red Martel, Beggs
3. Eric Virgil, Hilldale
4. Caden Parnell, Verdigris
5. DJ McKinney, Union
6. Emery Neeley, Owasso
7. Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian
8. Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall
9. Noah Jones, Cushing
10. Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top receivers and tight ends
1. Cole Adams, Owasso
2. Micah Tease, Booker T. Washington
3. Luke Hasz, Bixby
4. Mason Ford, Coweta
5. Ty Walls, Jenks
6. Jakeb Snyder, Bixby
7. Camden Crooks, Cushing
8. Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian
9. Jayden Bell, Muskogee
10. Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs
