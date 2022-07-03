Vote now: All-World preseason football voting starts

The 2022 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
A total of 70 candidates — 10 at each of seven positions — has been selected.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may be selected at only one position.
Voting continues through 1 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer.
You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.
Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.
ALL-WORLD PRESEASON FOOTBALL 2022
QUARTERBACKS
Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing
Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington
Todd Drummond, Pawhuska
Kirk Francis, Metro Christian
Gage Gundy, Stillwater
Austin Havens, Bixby
Jackson Presley, Jenks
Shaker Reisig, Union
Dylan White, Verdigris
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
RUNNING BACKS
Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian
Jaiden Carroll, Jenks
Noah Jones, Cushing
Red Martel, Beggs
DJ McKinney, Union
Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley
Emery Neeley, Owasso
Caden Parnell, Verdigris
Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall
Eric Virgil, Hilldale
RECEIVERS
Cole Adams, Owasso
Jayden Bell, Muskogee
Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs
Camden Crooks, Cushing
Mason Ford, Coweta
Luke Hasz, Bixby
Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian
Jakeb Snyder, Bixby
Micah Tease, B.T. Washington
Ty Walls, Jenks
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Isaac Autaubo, Lincoln Christian
Brody Duffel, Bixby
Jamison Mejia, Broken Arrow
Bennett Ringleb, Union
JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater
Collin Schrader, Oologah
Kaden Stanton, Beggs
Milton White, Jenks
DJ Whitley, Collinsville
Landon Zaldivar, Jenks
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Yale Gray, Verdigris
Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley
Chance Jordan, Beggs
Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall
Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley
Tyler Rich, Owasso
Jersey Robb, Bixby
Elias Sherman, B.T. Washington
De’Marion Thomas, Union
Amondre Tiger, B.T. Washington
LINEBACKERS
Teyton Chandler, Victory Christian
Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall
Cooper Crissup, Jenks
Drake Fain, Sand Springs
Blake Gilkey, Collinsville
Parker Jenney, Holland Hall
Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian
Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow
Reese Roller, Verdigris
Aiden Walker, B.T. Washington
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Mason Coddington, Mounds
Jaylon Franklin, Broken Arrow
Ryan Grayson, Beggs
Dylan Hasz, Bixby
Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall
Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner
Devin Robinson, Union
Jalyn Stanford, Jenks
Tyson Williams, Bixby
Jaxon Woods, Hominy