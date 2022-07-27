Vote now: All-World preseason football contest ends Aug. 8

The 2022 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
A total of 70 candidates — 10 at each of seven positions — has been selected.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may be selected at only one position.
Voting continues through 1 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at
OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer.
Go to
OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World. ALL-WORLD PRESEASON FOOTBALL 2022
Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington
Kirk Francis, Metro Christian
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian
Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley
Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall
Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs
Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian
Micah Tease, B.T. Washington
Isaac Autaubo, Lincoln Christian
Jamison Mejia, Broken Arrow
JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater
DJ Whittley, Collinsville
Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley
Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley
Elias Sherman, B.T. Washington
Amondre Tiger, B.T. Washington
Teyton Chandler, Victory Christian
Blake Gilkey, Collinsville
Parker Jenney, Holland Hall
Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian
Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow
Aiden Walker, B.T. Washington
Jaylon Franklin, Broken Arrow
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top defensive linemen
1. De'Marion Thomas, Union
6-4, 330, Sr.
Vanderbilt nose guard commit had 53 tackles with 24 solos last season to help Union reach the 6AI state title game. Rarely came off the field during meaningful situations as he also started on offense at left guard.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2. Chance Jordan, Beggs
6-1, 270, Sr.
Enjoyed an all-around stellar season in 2021 as he had 67 tackles with 16 sacks to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals. In a 24-22 win at Metro Christian, he scored on a Pick-6 and made two key defensive plays in the last two minutes. Also averaged 45.8 yards on four punts with one inside the 20. Career totals of 134 tackles with 28 sacks.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
3. Tyler Rich, Owasso
6-3, 290, Sr.
In 2021, had 37 tackles, including 17 solos. Also had five quarterback hurries, two passes deflected and a sack. Will be a three-year starter. Career totals of 65 tackles and four sacks.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
4. Jersey Robb, Bixby
5-10, 205, Sr.
Oklahoma State wrestling commit and two-time state wrestling champion helped the Spartans win another football gold ball last fall as he had 22 tackles with seven for losses and three sacks. As a running back, had 19 rushes for 150 yards and three TDs.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
5. Amondre Tiger, Booker T. Washington
6-0, 250, Sr.
In five games last year, had 29 tackles. As a sophomore, he had 68 tackles with 25 for losses and seven sacks, plus two fumble recoveries.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
6. Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley
6-3, 271, Jr.
Produced 48 tackles with six sacks last season. Kelley coach JJ Tappana said Jones "could be special" and "I think he could be exceptional for us this season."
Courtesy photo
7. Elias Sherman, Booker T. Washington
6-2, 285, Sr.
An impact player on both sides of the line. Had 51 tackles with 13 for losses and two sacks last year.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
8. Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley
6-4, 230, Jr.
Recorded 66 tackles with five sacks last year. As a tight end, he had four receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Kelley coach JJ Tappana said Rhoades "is very talented" and "we think he's going to be very strong for us."
Courtesy photo
9. Yale Gray, Verdigris
6-2, 250, Sr.
Had 34 tackles with five for losses last season as the Cardinals reached the 3A semifinals. Recruited by Ivy League schools. Cards coach Travis East said Gray “is a physical athletic offensive lineman. He is the perfect combination of athleticism in our zone schemes and physicality in our gap schemes.”
Tulsa World file photo
10. Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall
6-1, 240, Sr.
The four-year starter returns to the preseason rankings after being a 2020 selection. Cascia coach Joe Medina said Pazzo "is one of the quickest and most athletic defensive linemen that has donned a Cascia uniform." Also starts on the offensive line and is a kick snapper.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top offensive linemen
1. JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater
6-3, 285, Sr.
Committed to Oklahoma State. Center helped the Pioneers reach the 6AII semifinals last season. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said, "Jakobe is a great player because of his mental understanding of his job, the scheme, and understanding of defensive fronts. Combined with his physicality -- he is a dominant football player. Anyone that lines up across from him is going to have to play hard every play until the whistle or he will punish them."
Courtesy photo
2. Kaden Stanton, Beggs
6-6, 300, Sr.
A starter on Beggs's Class 2A semifinalists the past two years. Paved the way for big rushing seasons from CJ Brown and Red Martel. Has offers from New Mexico State, Central Arkansas and Southeast Missouri State. Has a 4.05 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society. Also was in the All-World preseason rankings last summer.
Photo by BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World
3. Landon Zaldivar, Jenks
5-11, 306, Jr.
Committed to Memphis. Became a starter at right tackle midway through the 2021 season and helped the Trojans win the Class 6AI state title. Jenks coach Keith Riggs said, "He's continuing to grow and learn. He's got a big frame and moves really well for someone his size."
Courtesy photo
4. Brody Duffel, Bixby
6-5, 240, Jr.
Was a starter at left tackle last season on the Spartans' 6AII state champions. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said, "Brody played extremely well against high-level competition. He will get bigger and has a lot of potential."
Courtesy photo
5. Milton White, Jenks
6-1 1/2, 300, Sr.
A starter on Jenks' 6AI state champions in 2020 and '21. Also was in the All-World preseason rankings last summer. Moved to right guard last year after being at left guard in '20. Jenks coach Keith Riggs said, "He's as explosive and quick for somebody his size. It's very deceptive how athletic he is."
Photo by BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World
6. Jamison Mejia, Broken Arrow
6-6, 265, Sr.
Became a major college prospect after shifting from tight end as he helped the Tigers reach the 6AI semifinals last season. Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship said, "Extremely athletic for a 6-6 kid. Long and powerful. Relatively new to the offensive line, but will be a leader up front as a returning starter." Offered by New Mexico State.
Tulsa World file photo
7. Isaac Autaubo, Lincoln Christian
6-1, 255, Sr.
An impact player on both sides of the line. On defense, had 46 tackles with 13 for losses last season. Also is a long snapper. Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said, "Isaac has been a solid and very dependable offensive and defensive lineman for us the last three years. He has played in three state championship games and has been a key part on those teams. He understands the preparation and mindset to perform at a high level and will be a huge leader for our team this year."
Tulsa World file photo
8. Bennett Ringleb, Union
6-5, 265, Sr.
Was a starter at tackle last season as Union reached the 6AI title game. Union coach Kirk Fridrich said, "Bennett has a frame that gives him great leverage. He is very athletic and is developing quickly into a high level player."
Courtesy photo
9. DJ Whittley, Collinsville
6-2, 225, Sr.
The left tackle is one of the few returning starters from last season's 5A state champions. Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said, "Great player, will have a bigger role on defense this season as well."
Courtesy photo
10. Collin Schrader, Oologah
6-1, 275, Sr.
Will be a three-year starter and besides being a standout on the O-line is the anchor on the Mustangs' defensive front. Oologah coach Darrin Wegner said, " He has an outstanding work ethic in the weight room and we are expecting a huge year from him."
Courtesy photo
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top quarterbacks
1. Chance Wilson
Rejoice Christian ¦ 6-3 185 ¦ Sr. ¦
Completed 202-of-297 passes for 2,857 yards and 40 touchdowns last season as the Eagles reached the 2A quarterfinals. Also had 150 carries for 1,281 yards and 22 TDs. Career passing totals of 5,226 yards and 65 TDs plus 39 rushing TDs.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
2. Todd Drummond
Pawhuska ¦ 6-4 ¦ 190 ¦ Sr.
Committed to South Dakota. In his first year as a starter, completed 245-of-357 passes for 3,685 yards and 50 TDs to lead the Huskies to the Class A semifinals last year. Also rushed for 10 TDs.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
3. Kirk Francis
Metro Christian ¦ 6-2 ¦ 175 ¦ Sr.
Completed 61% of his passes last year for 2,850 yards and 28 TDs last year. In 2020, helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title as he passed for 2,280 yards and 29 TDs. In the state final, completed 29-of-44 passes for 367 yards and five TDs. Also ranked No. 3 last summer.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
4. Shaker Reisig
Union 6-0 ¦ 190 ¦ So. ¦
Moved from Jenks after going 11-0 as a starter for the Trojans last year, capped by scoring two TDs, including a 26-yard run, in a win over Union in the 6AI state final. Completed 96-of-141 passes for 1,571 yards and 14 TDs.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
5. Gage Gundy
Stillwater ¦ 6-4 ¦ 210 ¦ Sr.
Completed 130-of-225 passes for 1,505 yards and 19 TDs last season to lead the Pioneers to the 6AII semifinals. Also had 107 rushes for 476 yards and eight TDs. Has been offered by Northern Iowa.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
6. Lathan Boone
B.T. Washington 6-2 ¦ 180 ¦ Sr. ¦
Completed 156-of-247 yards for 2,460 yards and 30 TDs to lead the Hornets to the 6AII playoffs. Also rushed for 314 yards and six TDs.
Photo by ALONZO ADAMS/For the Tulsa World
7. Blaze Berlowitz
Cushing ¦ 6-4 ¦ 185 ¦ Sr.
Connected on 206-of-326 passes for 3,137 yards and 32 TDs in 2021. Also rushed for 376 yards and five TDs. Also ranked No. 7 last summer.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
8. Austin Havens
Bixby ¦ 6-4½ ¦ 202 ¦ Sr.
Moved from Owasso, where he passed for 4,034 yards and 45 TDs with a 62.5 completion percentage over the past two seasons.
Tulsa World file photo
9. Dylan White
Verdigris ¦ 6-0 ¦ 180 ¦ Sr.
Helped the Cardinals win a district title and reach the 3A semifinals as he passed for 2,415 yards and 19 TDs despite a torn labrum. Career totals of 5,730 yards and 51 TDs. Also ranked No. 9 last summer.
Tulsa World file photo
10. Jackson Presley
Jenks ¦ 6-2 ¦ 190 ¦ Fr.
The first freshman ever to be included in the All-World preseason rankings. Moved from California in May, Has received offers from Arizona, Florida State, North Texas and Texas A&M.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top running backs
2. Red Martel, Beggs
5-11, 190, Jr.
Second year in a row that Beggs has a player at No. 2 in RB rankings as he follows CJ Brown. Carried 146 times for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs last season to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
3. Eric Virgil, Hilldale
5-9, 187, Sr.
Had 197 carries for 1,385 yards and 24 TDs last season. Also caught 14 passes for 214 and three TDs last season as the Hornets went 8-3. In 2020, rushed for 1,402 yards with 19 TDs. Ranked No. 8 last summer.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
4. Caden Parnell, Verdigris
5-11, 180, Sr.
Rushed 143 times for 1,019 yards and 11 TDs in 2021. Also had 30 catches for 311 yards and four TDs. At linebacker, had 64 tackles with 49 solos. Career totals; 2,370 rushing yards, 34 TDs, 119 tackles, 12 sacks.
Tulsa World file photo
5. DJ McKinney, Union
5-9, 175, Sr.
Moves to Union from B.T. Washington, where he had a combined 974 yards and 14 TDs as a rusher-receiver last year. Also had 23 tackles and an interception as a defensive back.
Photo by CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World
6. Emery Neeley, Owasso
5-11, 195, Sr.
Rams coach Bill Blankenship said Neeley is ready for a breakout season as the team’s primary RB for the first time after rushing for 367 yards and five TDs last year.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
7. Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian
5-10, 180, Sr.
In 2021, had 95 rushes for 755 yards and 11 TDs plus 25 catches for 253 yards. Also a linebacker-DB, had 44 tackles and five pass deflections. In 2020, had five TDs and four interceptions to help Metro win the 2A state title.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World FIle
8. Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall
6-1, 195, Sr.
Also a starting outside linebacker, had 893 yards and 14 TDs as a rusher-receiver last year. Averaged 36.8 yards on six kickoff returns.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
9. Noah Jones, Cushing
5-10, 180, Sr.
Carried 104 times for 833 yards and eight TDs last season. Also had 24 catches for 349 yards and a TD.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
10. Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley
5-11, 195, Sr.
Limited by ankle injuries last season. Kelley coach JJ Tappana said, “He seems ready to have a great year. He will the leader of the offense.” Recruited by Ivy League schools.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
2022 All-World preseason football: Here are the area's top receivers and tight ends
1. Cole Adams, Owasso
5-10, 180, Sr.
Committed to Alabama. Had 55 catches for 913 yards and eight TDs last year. Also returned three kickoffs and two punts for TDs. Career totals of 105 receptions for 2,015 yards and 21 TDs plus 548 rushing yards and seven TDs. All-World first team selection in 2021. No. 4 in preseason rankings past two years.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
2. Micah Tease, Booker T. Washington
5-11, 180, Sr.
Arkansas commit caught 31 passes for 618 yards and nine TDs last season. In the secondary, had three interceptions, four passes deflected and 25 tackles. During the previous twp seasons, had 31 catches for 543 yards and five TDs.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
3. Luke Hasz, Bixby
6-4, 225, Sr.
Arkansas tight end commit Arkansas tight end commit caught 33 passes for 436 yards and two TDs last season. In 2020, had 32 catches for 703 yards and nine TDs.
Tulsa World file photo
4. Mason Ford, Coweta
5-10, 170, Sr.
Last year, caught 58 passes for 827 yards and 12 TDs, and carried 30 times for 305 yards and six touchdowns. At cornerback, had 23 tackles and two interceptions. Career totals: 146 receptions, 2,253 yards, 112 rushes, 1,013 yards, 44 TDs overall.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
5. Ty Walls, Jenks
6-0, 170, Sr.
Caught 47 passes for 1,009 yards and 10 TDs to help the Trojans win the 6AI state title in 2021. Also averaged 8.5 yards on 21 punt returns. At safety, had the clinching TD on a 31-yard interception return with 2:54 left in the state final.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
6. Jakeb Snyder, Bixby
5-8, 165, Sr.
Last year, caught 39 passes for 624 yards and seven TDs to help the Spartans win their fourth 6AII state title in a row. Also averaged 35.2 yards on five kickoff returns. At DB, had 39 tackles and four interceptions. Had a key interception in ’20 state final and a Pick0-6 in ’21 final.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
7. Camden Crooks, Cushing
6-0, 180, Sr.
In 2021, caught 93 passes for 1,624 yards and 20 TDs. At DB, came up with nine turnovers on five interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Also had 81 tackles. Career totals of 209 catches for 3,335 yards and 40 TDs; 226 tackles, 12 interceptions.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
8. Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian
6-3, 175, Sr.
Had 56 catches for 732 yards and 15 TDs last season after catching 84 passes in 2020. Career totals: 164 catches, 2,176 yards, 31 TDs.
Photo by RIP STELL/For the Tulsa World
9. Jayden Bell, Muskogee
5-8, 155, Sr.
Caught 50 passes for 946 yards and nine touchdowns last season for the Roughers.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
10. Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs
6-1, 180, Sr.
Had 64 receptions for 981 yards and eight TDs last season to help the Sandites reach the 6AII semifinals. In 2020, had 26 catches for 608 yards and three TDs.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
