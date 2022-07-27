Vote now: All-World preseason football contest ends Aug. 8

The 2022 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

A total of 70 candidates — 10 at each of seven positions — has been selected.

Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may be selected at only one position.

Voting continues through 1 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer.

Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.

ALL-WORLD PRESEASON FOOTBALL 2022

QUARTERBACKS

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing

Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington

Todd Drummond, Pawhuska

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Gage Gundy, Stillwater

Austin Havens, Bixby

Jackson Presley, Jenks

Shaker Reisig, Union

Dylan White, Verdigris

Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

RUNNING BACKS

Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian

Jaiden Carroll, Jenks

Noah Jones, Cushing

Red Martel, Beggs

DJ McKinney, Union

Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley

Emery Neeley, Owasso

Caden Parnell, Verdigris

Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall

Eric Virgil, Hilldale

RECEIVERS

Cole Adams, Owasso

Jayden Bell, Muskogee

Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs

Camden Crooks, Cushing

Mason Ford, Coweta

Luke Hasz, Bixby

Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian

Jakeb Snyder, Bixby

Micah Tease, B.T. Washington

Ty Walls, Jenks

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Isaac Autaubo, Lincoln Christian

Brody Duffel, Bixby

Jamison Mejia, Broken Arrow

Bennett Ringleb, Union

JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater

Collin Schrader, Oologah

Kaden Stanton, Beggs

Milton White, Jenks

DJ Whittley, Collinsville

Landon Zaldivar, Jenks

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Yale Gray, Verdigris

Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley

Chance Jordan, Beggs

Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall

Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley

Tyler Rich, Owasso

Jersey Robb, Bixby

Elias Sherman, B.T. Washington

De’Marion Thomas, Union

Amondre Tiger, B.T. Washington

LINEBACKERS

Teyton Chandler, Victory Christian

Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall

Cooper Crissup, Jenks

Drake Fain, Sand Springs

Blake Gilkey, Collinsville

Parker Jenney, Holland Hall

Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian

Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow

Reese Roller, Verdigris

Aiden Walker, B.T. Washington

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Mason Coddington, Mounds

Jaylon Franklin, Broken Arrow

Ryan Grayson, Beggs

Dylan Hasz, Bixby

Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall

Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner

Devin Robinson, Union

Jalyn Stanford, Jenks

Tyson Williams, Bixby

Jaxon Woods, Hominy