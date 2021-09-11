Vote for the high school football player of the week for Week 2

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing

Junior quarterback completed 28-of-40 passes for 465 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Perkins-Tryon.

Max Brown, Lincoln Christian

Senior QB completed 15-of-18 passes for 275 yards and four TDs, and had 11 carries for 123 yards in a 49-13 victory over Vian.

Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville

Senior RB had 14 carries for 136 yards and four TDs in a 43-7 win over Skiatook.

Austin Havens, Owasso

Junior QB completed 17-of-20 passes for 285 yards and four TDs in a 42-3 victory over Broken Arrow.

Easton Malone, Barnsdall