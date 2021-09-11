Vote for the high school football player of the week for Week 2

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Who is the Week 2 high school football player of the week?
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing
Junior quarterback completed 28-of-40 passes for 465 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Perkins-Tryon.
Max Brown, Lincoln Christian
Senior QB completed 15-of-18 passes for 275 yards and four TDs, and had 11 carries for 123 yards in a 49-13 victory over Vian.
Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville
Senior RB had 14 carries for 136 yards and four TDs in a 43-7 win over Skiatook.
Austin Havens, Owasso
Junior QB completed 17-of-20 passes for 285 yards and four TDs in a 42-3 victory over Broken Arrow.
Easton Malone, Barnsdall
Freshman RB/defensive end had 13 carries for 162 yards with four TDs and a 2-point conversion, a 41-yard reception, four tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries in a 54-8 win at Copan.
AJ Streater, Oologah
Senior had 11 catches for 205 yards and four TDs, including three in the final 7:32, in a 30-24 comeback win at Claremore.
Eric Virgil, Hilldale
Junior running back had 15 rushes for 182 yards and two TDs, plus had a 71-yard touchdown reception in a 45-0 victory over Checotah.
Dylan White, Verdigris
Junior QB passed for 301 yards and three TDs in a 56-0 win over Miami.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World