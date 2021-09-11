 Skip to main content
Vote for the high school football player of the week for Week 2
Vote for the high school football player of the week for Week 2

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Who is the Week 2 high school football player of the week?

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing

Junior quarterback completed 28-of-40 passes for 465 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Perkins-Tryon.

Max Brown, Lincoln Christian

Senior QB completed 15-of-18 passes for 275 yards and four TDs, and had 11 carries for 123 yards in a 49-13 victory over Vian.

Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville

Senior RB had 14 carries for 136 yards and four TDs in a 43-7 win over Skiatook.

Austin Havens, Owasso

Junior QB completed 17-of-20 passes for 285 yards and four TDs in a 42-3 victory over Broken Arrow.

Easton Malone, Barnsdall

Freshman RB/defensive end had 13 carries for 162 yards with four TDs and a 2-point conversion, a 41-yard reception, four tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries in a 54-8 win at Copan.

AJ Streater, Oologah

Senior had 11 catches for 205 yards and four TDs, including three in the final 7:32, in a 30-24 comeback win at Claremore.

Eric Virgil, Hilldale

Junior running back had 15 rushes for 182 yards and two TDs, plus had a 71-yard touchdown reception in a 45-0 victory over Checotah.

Dylan White, Verdigris

Junior QB passed for 301 yards and three TDs in a 56-0 win over Miami.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

