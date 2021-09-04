Vote for the high school football player of the week for Week 1

To vote for the high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Who is the Week 1 high school football player of the week?
Ethan Alter, Victory Christian
Junior tackle played every snap and didn't allow a sack or QB pressure, had seven tackles with one sack on defense, scored on a 60-yard fumble return, and had a key QB hurry on the last series of regulation in a 39-33 overtime win over Class A No. 1 Pawhuska.
Rovaughn Banks, Union
Senior running back had 32 rushes for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-28 win over Broken Arrow.
CJ Brown, Beggs
Senior RB had 22 rushes for 364 yards and six touchdowns in a 74-48 win over Rejoice Christian.
Max Brown, Lincoln Christian
Senior quarterback completed 17-of-27 passes for 200 yards, had 18 carries for 187 yards, accounted for TDs and led a last-minute scoring drive in a 31-29 win at Jones.
Camden Crooks, Cushing
Junior receiver/defensive back had 12 catches for 205 yards and two TDs plus had 12 tackles in a 35-26 win at Bristow.
Lerenzo Fagan, East Central
Senior RB/DE/B had eight carries for 110 yards and three TDs plus 10 solo tackles in a 30-0 win over Hale.
Blake Jones, Sapulpa
Senior RB had 20 carries for 224 yards and three TDs in a 34-13 win at Bishop Kelley.
Jaxon Woods, Hominy
Sophomore QB/DB completed 14-of-24 passes for 160 yards, had 23 carries for 206 yards, accounted for five TDs, and had six solo tackles in a 38-29 win at Cleveland.