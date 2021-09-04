Vote for the high school football player of the week for Week 1

To vote for the high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Ethan Alter, Victory Christian

Junior tackle played every snap and didn't allow a sack or QB pressure, had seven tackles with one sack on defense, scored on a 60-yard fumble return, and had a key QB hurry on the last series of regulation in a 39-33 overtime win over Class A No. 1 Pawhuska.

Rovaughn Banks, Union

Senior running back had 32 rushes for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-28 win over Broken Arrow.

CJ Brown, Beggs

Senior RB had 22 rushes for 364 yards and six touchdowns in a 74-48 win over Rejoice Christian.

Max Brown, Lincoln Christian