Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 0

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Todd Drummond, Pawhuska

Senior QB completed 19-of-26 for 316 yards and three touchdowns in 52-7 win over Caney Valley. He added two more scores on the ground, rushing for 58 yards on eight carries.

Kenneth Page, Sand Springs

Junior running back scored five touchdowns and rushed for 205 yards as the Sandites defeated Sapulpa 35-21.

DJ McKinney, Union

Senior running back rushed for three touchdowns and 115 yards in his first game with the Redhawks. He added another touchdown on a 10-yard reception in Union’s 57-10 victory over Westmoore.

Solomon Morton, Rejoice Christian

Senior wide receiver scored three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 49-13 win against Cashion. Morton’s three scores all came on passes of 45 yards or longer, with the longest being a 69-yard pass from QB Chance Wilson.

Dax Collins, Poteau

Junior running back rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns in Poteau’s 24-6 victory against Bishop Kelley. Collins had scoring runs of 56 and 85 yards in the third quarter to break open the game.

Connor Kirby, Bixby

Senior quarterback accounted for 279 yards of total offense, including an 85-yard touchdown run in the Spartans’ 49-14 win against Owasso. He rushed for another score, and added a passing touchdown late in the game.

Joseph Griswold, Oologah

Senior dual-threat QB completed 10-of-17 passes for 188 yards and rushed for 96 yards in the Mustangs’ 26-14 win against Fort Gibson. He passes for two touchdowns and added another via run.

Cole Mahaney, Fort Gibson

Quarterback passed for 240 yards and rushed for 27 in Fort Gibson’s 26-14 loss against Oologah. His two red-zone touchdown runs were the only points Fort Gibson scored.

dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com

