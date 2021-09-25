Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 4

To vote for the Tulsa World's Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Max Brown, Lincoln Christian

Senior quarterback completed 7-of-9 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns plus had a 3-yard TD run in the first half of a 63-0 win at Tahlequah Sequoyah.

Macuric Demry, Rogers

Senior QB accounted for 281 yards and three TDs in a 42-6 victory over East Central.

Kyron Downing, Vinita

Senior accounted for 203 yards and five touchdowns on 13 touches plus had an interception on defense in a 56-34 win at Central.

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Junior QB completed 24-of-32 passes for 284 yards and four TDs in a 50-14 win over Okmulgee.

Gage Hamm, Coweta