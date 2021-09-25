 Skip to main content
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 4
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 4

  • Updated
To vote for the Tulsa World's Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Who is the Week 4 Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week?

Max Brown, Lincoln Christian

Senior quarterback completed 7-of-9 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns plus had a 3-yard TD run in the first half of a 63-0 win at Tahlequah Sequoyah.

Macuric Demry, Rogers

Senior QB accounted for 281 yards and three TDs in a 42-6 victory over East Central.

Kyron Downing, Vinita

Senior accounted for 203 yards and five touchdowns on 13 touches plus had an interception on defense in a 56-34 win at Central.

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Junior QB completed 24-of-32 passes for 284 yards and four TDs in a 50-14 win over Okmulgee.

Gage Hamm, Coweta

Senior QB completed 11-of-14 passes for 145 yards and four TDs plus had a 35-yard TD run in a 56-7 win at Edison.

Maverick Lanphear, Barnsdall

Freshman QB/defensive back completed 12-of-16 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, had 19 carries for 94 yards and a TD plus the winning 2-point conversion with 13 seconds left, and had 14 tackles in a 36-34 victory over Claremore Christian.

RJ Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow

In his first start as a DB, the senior had a pick-6 in the first half, and in the final minute had a pass breakup in the end zone and another interception to preserve a 19-12 win at Westmoore.

Ty Walls, Jenks

Junior WR had four receptions for 118 yards and two TDs in the first half of a 49-6 win over Enid.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

