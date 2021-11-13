Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 11 (copy)

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Duvan Boshoff, Regent Prep

Senior defensive end had 10 tackles with a sack and two others for losses in a 64-28 win over Covington-Douglas. Also made his offensive debut and had six catches for 75 yards.

Emmanuel Crawford, Grove

Junior running back had 395 total yards and five TDs, including the winning 64-yard run with 2:17 left in a 42-35 comeback victory over Fort Gibson.

Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville

Senior RB had 11 carries for 185 yards and four TDs in a 60-13 win over Shawnee.

Dempsey Gillman, Metro Christian

Senior lineman had 13 tackles, including seven solos, with six for losses and 4 1/2 sacks in a 41-7 win at Sperry.