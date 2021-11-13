Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 11 (copy)

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 11
Duvan Boshoff, Regent Prep
Senior defensive end had 10 tackles with a sack and two others for losses in a 64-28 win over Covington-Douglas. Also made his offensive debut and had six catches for 75 yards.
Emmanuel Crawford, Grove
Junior running back had 395 total yards and five TDs, including the winning 64-yard run with 2:17 left in a 42-35 comeback victory over Fort Gibson.
Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville
Senior RB had 11 carries for 185 yards and four TDs in a 60-13 win over Shawnee.
Dempsey Gillman, Metro Christian
Senior lineman had 13 tackles, including seven solos, with six for losses and 4 1/2 sacks in a 41-7 win at Sperry.
Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow
Senior RB/DB had 31 carries for 170 yards and two TDs plus three catches for 31 yards in a 41-40 win over Owasso.
Conner Light, Sand Springs
Senior linebacker had nine solo tackles and two assists in a 21-17 win at Del City.
Solomon Morton, Rejoice Christian
Junior receiver/cornerback had six catches for 143 yards with two TDs and picked off two passes on defense in a 61-30 win over Kiefer.
Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner
Junior QB/safety had 36 carries for 267 yards and four TDs plus 100 passing yards in a 37-35 win over Hilldale. Also had eight tackles, including two for losses, and a pass breakup.