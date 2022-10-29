Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 9

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Cale Fugate, Bixby

Senior defensive back grabbed four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns in the Spartans’ 64-7 win against Moore. On offense, Fugate accounted for two more touchdowns, scoring on 23-yard and 12-yard receptions.

Shaker Reisig, Union

Set a school record for completion percentage (88.9) in the Redhawks’ 52-21 win against Edmond Memorial. The sophomore quarterback threw for 418 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Drache Marveggio, Verdigris

Linebacker accounted for 17 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two defensive touchdowns – an interception and fumble recovery – in the Cardinals’ 74-6 win against Dewey.

Mason Willingham, Owasso

Senior QB completed 16-of-17 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ 13-7 win against Edmond Santa Fe. Owasso’s other touchdown came from a 4-yard run by Willingham.

Micah Tease, Booker T. Washington

Senior wide receiver caught four passes for 162 yards and four touchdowns in the Hornets’ 41-14 win against Sand Springs. Tease caught passes of 11, 12, 58 and 81 yards, scoring on each.

Tyrel Richardson, Pawhuska

Senior running back carried the ball 18 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns in the Huskies’ 48-18 win against Adair.

Tre Morrow, Sapulpa

Senior receiver caught seven passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the Chieftains’ 28-27 win over McAlester.

Kaleb Young, Holland Hall

Senior linebacker recorded 12 tackles and a fumble recovery in the Dutch’s 28-3 win against Bristow.