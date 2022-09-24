Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 4

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Mason Mittasch, Verdigris

Senior running back carried the ball 17 times for 207 yards in the Cardinals’ 35-32 win against Central. On defense, Mittasch tallied three tackles and an interception.

Connor Kirby, Bixby

Senior quarterback completed 8-of-11 passes for 107 yards and touchdown in the Spartans’ 63-7 win against Norman North. Kirby also rushed 10 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Carter Smith, Regent Prep

Senior wide receiver caught 10 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns in the Rams’ 52-14 rout of Wetumka. Smith also accounted for eight tackles and an interception in the win.

Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee

Sophomore quarterback completed 11-of-17 passes for 235 yards and six touchdowns in the Roughers’ 48-26 win against Sand Springs. Ficklin connected for touchdown passes with five different Muskogee receivers in the win.

Carson Trimble, Grove

Senior quarterback passed for 320 yards on 11-of-16 passing and five touchdowns in the Ridgerunners’ 49-14 win against Edison.

Hudson Henslick, Collinsville

Junior wide receiver caught eight passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 42-14 win against Pryor. Henslick scored on a 59-yard punt return, carried the ball once for 26 yards and accounted for four tackles on defense.

Eric Virgil, Hilldale

Senior running back carried the ball 42 times for 335 yards and five touchdowns in the Hornets’ win against Stilwell. Virgil also threw a 30-yard touchdown pass in the victory.

Paul Glasscock, Vinita

Senior quarterback accounted for 351 yards and four touchdown passes in the Hornets’ 40-16 win against Pawhuska. This was Glasscock’s first game this season where he didn’t account for at least five touchdowns.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World