To vote for the Tulsa World’s Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.
Voting ends at noon Tuesday.
Who is the Week 1 Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week?
To vote for the Tulsa World’s Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com. Voting ends at noon Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Deuce Chalk, Owasso
Senior WR had five receptions for 192 yards and three TDs in a 34-28 win against Jenks.
Konnor Dunn, East Central
Senior QB passd for 419 yards and accounted for six TDs in a 38-27 win pver Hale.
Moses Fullingim, Lincoln Christian
Senior RB had 272 rushing-receiving yards and three TDs in a 56-32 win at Jones.
People are also reading…
Jaxson Grimes, Metro Christian
Senior QB completed 30-of-54 passes for 398 yards and four TDs in a 35-13 win at NOAH.
Ayden Hamilton, Victory Christian
Senior QB accounted for 330 yards and five TDs in a 58-13 win at Henryetta.
JoJo Hendren, Pawhuska
Senior linebacker had 16 tackles and an interception in a 54-6 win at Cashion.
Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner
Junior defensive end had four sacks in a 24-7 victory at Coweta.
Marco Smith, Sapulpa
Senior RB had 23 rushes for 242 yards and four TDs, including the winner with 19.6 seconds left, in a 41-38 victory over Tahlequah.