Deuce Chalk, Owasso: Senior WR had five receptions for 192 yards and three TDs in a 34-28 win against Jenks.

Konnor Dunn, East Central: Senior QB passed for 419 yards and accounted for six TDs in a 38-27 win over Hale.

Moses Fullingim, Lincoln Christian: Senior RB had 1272 rushing-receiving yards and three TDs in a 56-32 win at Jones.

Jaxson Grimes, Metro Christian: Senior QB completed 30-of-54 passes for 398 yards and four TDs in a 35-13 win at NOAH.

Ayden Hamilton, Victory Christian: Senior QB accounted for 330 yards and five TDs in a 58-13 win at Henryetta.

JoJo Hendren, Pawhuska: Senior LB had 16 tackles and an interception in a 54-6 win at Cashion.

Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner: Junior DE recorded four sacks in a 24-7 win at Coweta.

Marco Smith, Sapulpa: Senior RB had 23 rushes for 242 yards and four TDs, including the winner with 19.6 seconds left, in a 41-38 victory over Tahlequah.

