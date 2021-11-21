Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 12

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below at OkPrepsExtra.com.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
CJ Brown, Beggs
Senior running back had 24 carries for 224 yards and five TDs in a 44-21 win at Vian.
Andrew Carney, Collinsville
Senior QB had 33 rushes for 312 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-35 win over OKC McGuinness.
Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall
Junior fullback/linebacker had 19 rushes for 162 yards with three TDs and 10 tackles, including a sack, in a 33-21 win at Victory Christian.
Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska
Senior WR had 17 catches for 316 yards and two TDs in a 53-29 win over Colcord.
Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian
Junior linebacker had 17 tackles with three for losses in a 35-7 win over Sulphur.
Caden Parnell, Verdigris
Junior RB/LB had 20 rushes for 169 yards and two TDs plus four tackles in a 37-20 win at Plainview.
Jameson Ross, Dewar
Senior QB accounted for 513 yards and six TDs plus a pair of 2-point conversions in a 58-8 victory over Garber. Passed for 269 yards and four TDs plus had 13 carries for 244 yards and two TDs.
Zane Woodham, Holland Hall
Senior RB/LB had 26 carries for 193 yards with a TD plus 15 tackles, including three for losses, and a fumble recovery in a 34-14 victory over Perkins-Tryon.