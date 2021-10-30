Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 9

To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing

Junior quarterback completed 16-of-24 passes for 224 yards and two TDs, and also had two rushing touchdowns in a 63-14 win over Ada.

Christian Burke, Bixby

Senior QB completed 13-of-17 passes for 239 yards and four TDs in a 66-13 win at Ponca City.

Jaiden Carroll, Jenks

Junior running back/defensive back had 12 rushes for 77 yards and three TDs, and also scored on a 42-yard interception return in a 44-0 win over Edmond Memorial.

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Junior QB completed 21-of-26 passes for 364 yards and three TDs in a 38-12 win over Kiefer.

Caden Marley, Rejoice Christian