Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 9
  Updated
To vote for the Tulsa World's high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing

Junior quarterback completed 16-of-24 passes for 224 yards and two TDs, and also had two rushing touchdowns in a 63-14 win over Ada.

Christian Burke, Bixby

Senior QB completed 13-of-17 passes for 239 yards and four TDs in a 66-13 win at Ponca City.

Jaiden Carroll, Jenks

Junior running back/defensive back had 12 rushes for 77 yards and three TDs, and also scored on a 42-yard interception return in a 44-0 win over Edmond Memorial.

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Junior QB completed 21-of-26 passes for 364 yards and three TDs in a 38-12 win over Kiefer.

Caden Marley, Rejoice Christian

Senior linebacker had 16 tackles to lead lead a defense that had 19 for losses in a 64-30 win over Adair.

Caden Parnell, Verdigris

Junior LB had 10 tackles, including four for losses and a sack, plus a 21-yard interception return for a TD as he led a defense that only allowed 200 yards in a 12-7 victory over 3A No. 1 Holland Hall.

Ronnie Thomas, Owasso

Senior receiver had five catches for 148 yards and two TDs in a 49-28 win at 6AI No. 8 Moore.

Aidan Trimble, Oologah

Senior RB had 18 carries for 164 yards and five TDs in a 56-13 win at Cleveland.

