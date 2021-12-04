To vote for the Tulsa World's Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 14
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Ethan Bilgrien, Jenks
Senior linebacker had a team-high 11 tackles in a 30-15 win over Union in the Class 6AI final.
Andrew Carney, Collinsville
Senior quarterback accounted for 249 yards and six touchdowns, including the winning 6-yard run with 1:52 left, in a 42-35 victory over McAlester in the 5A final.
Jaiden Carroll, Jenks
Junior running back had 27 carries for 147 yards and a key 41-yard kickoff return in a 30-15 win over Union in the Class 6AI state final.
Hunt Heldebrand, Holland Hall
Senior wide receiver/defensive back had two catches for 57 yards and a TD plus four tackles and a pass breakup in the end zone in a 24-16 win over Lincoln Christian in the Class 3A final.
Erik McCarty, McAlester
Junior RB/DB had 31 rushes for 268 yards and four TDs, and 13 tackles in a 42-35 loss to Collinsville in the 5A final.
Braylin Presley, Bixby
Senior running back accounted for 267 yards and four TDs in a 63-14 win over Edmond Deer Creek in the Class 6AII state final. Had 16 carries for 171 yards, five receptions for 20 yards, and a 76-yard TD pass on the first offensive snap.
Ethan Roush, Holland Hall
Senior QB/DB accounted for 211 yards and three TDs, plus had 10 tackles and a game-saving interception in a 24-16 win over Lincoln Christian in the 3A state final. Completed 8-of-11 passes for 123 passes and two TDs, had 13 rushes for 86 yards and caught a 2-yard TD pass.
Preston Solomon, Bixby
Senior WR/LB had four catches for 141 yards and three TDs plus five tackles with a sack for a 10-yard loss in a 63-14 win over Edmond Deer Creek in the 6AII state final.