Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 14

To vote for the Tulsa World's Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Ethan Bilgrien, Jenks

Senior linebacker had a team-high 11 tackles in a 30-15 win over Union in the Class 6AI final.

Andrew Carney, Collinsville

Senior quarterback accounted for 249 yards and six touchdowns, including the winning 6-yard run with 1:52 left, in a 42-35 victory over McAlester in the 5A final.

Jaiden Carroll, Jenks

Junior running back had 27 carries for 147 yards and a key 41-yard kickoff return in a 30-15 win over Union in the Class 6AI state final.

Hunt Heldebrand, Holland Hall