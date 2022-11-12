Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 11

To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Emmanuel Crawford, Grove

Senior running back had 27 rushes for 294 yards and six TDs in a 70-28 win over Sapulpa.

Camden Crooks, Cushing

Senior WR had seven receptions for 174 yards and four TDs in a 48-0 win over Broken Bow.

Logan Hattaway, Cl. Sequoyah

Senior RB had 25 carries for 312 yards and four TDs in a 48-15 win over Sperry.

Red Martel, Beggs

Junior RB carried 43 times for 359 yards and four TDs plus had a 55-yard touchdown reception in a 48-28 win at 2A No. 2 Rejoice Christian.

Luke Milligan, Lincoln Christian

Junior QB completed 17-of-21 passes for 358 yards and six TDs in the first half of a 68-19 win over Bristow.

Caden Parnell, Verdigris

Senior RB/LB had 28 rushes for 208 yards and three TDs plus seven tackles and four pass breakups in a 28-0 win over Berryhill.

PJ Wallace, Bartlesville

Sophomore RB had 41 carries for 237 yards and three TDs, including the overtime winner in a 36-30 victory at Lawton.

Jayce Ward, Cascia Hall

Senior RB/LB had 11 carries for 112 yards, a 27-yard TD catch, and 10 tackles with a sack in a 40-6 win over Muldrow.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World